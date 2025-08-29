Kristi Noem Adopts “MAGA Barbie” Look of Karoline Leavitt at Trump Cabinet Meeting – Sparks Cheers and Jeers

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem may never have been on the national stage prior to her association with President Donald Trump, but it is safe to say that she learns quickly.

She has quickly learnt the right way to look, the right words, and now she is taking outfit inspirations, allegedly, from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

This week Noem made headlines when she appeared for Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting. Noem made an appearance in a light pink suit. Observers were quick to notice that her style bore a striking resemblance to White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Karoline has been seen in the white house often wearing what is being called Barbie pink. Even Leaveitt’s style has been named as ‘MAGA Barbie Aesthetic.

On Instagram, Kristi Noem shared a video from the meeting on Aug 27 on her official account. In the video, Noem thanked Trump for the historic progress in safety and security.

“You committed, when you ran for president, to make America safe again and today the average family and individual that lives in this country is safer than they’ve been in years because of what you’ve done,” Noem says in the clip.

Kristi also captioned the post: “President Trump has assembled the strongest, most capable Cabinet in history. Together, our coordination is delivering real results with one mission: putting the American people FIRST. I was honored to report the historic progress @dhsgov has achieved in record time.”

After posting this video, the supporters and fans of Homeland Security Secretary congratulated her and praised her for her dedication. However, there were a few people who were not happy with Noem’s post or the message.

Users online started to brutally mock Noem. In her post, Noem had claimed that ever since Trump came into the office, the cities and the country have been safer. She also claimed that the country has been like this for a very long time.

Ironically, Noem posted this message just as the nation was grappling with another mass shooting in a school.

“She says how much safer people in this country are while we have another mass shooting. Make that make sense,” one user online said.

Another user mocked the meeting as “Trump’s ‘Liquor Cabinet, ’ as several of the cabinet members have been accused of enjoying liquor too much. Many users also called out the sycophantic behavior of Kristi, where she is pandering to Trump.

However, Kristi Noem also had her supporters on her side who rallied behind her in the comment section. They called Trump’s cabinet “the strongest in history.”

Based on the comments online, one can say that Kristi Noem has definitely found her people, who are now floating the idea of Noem being the first woman president of the USA.

Kristi Noem will be the first female president. pic.twitter.com/kEDg9qUstP — AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸 Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) December 30, 2020

“I kinda like the idea of Noem as our first woman president of the USA.”

Noem has been making waves with her appearances at the border and different detention facilities. She can be seen on a horse or in a jeep, wearing what can only be called costumes.

Noem’s embrace of bold fashion choices, loyalty to Trump, and controversial border theatrics underscore her positioning within the “America First” movement. However, all these factors also make it one of the top choices for satire.