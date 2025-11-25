Trump’s Niece Reveals Why Newsom’s Trolling Makes Donald Trump Furious

Mary Trump has opened up about California Governor Gavin Newsom’s trolling of Donald Trump and how it affects him.

Ever since Donald Trump was elected president, California Governor Gavin Newsom has trolled Trump with memes and insults. Moreover, Newsom continues his policy of fighting Trump’s MAGA agenda.

Earlier in November, California voters approved Newsom’s Prop. 50 that permits the state to redraw its congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms. This comes in response to an effort in Texas aimed to help Republican’s snag five additional seats.

With his cutting humor, Gov. Newsom has made life difficult for Trump, while being one of his biggest political opponents.

Following the approval of Prop. 50, the governor said, “He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history,” adding, “In every critical category, Donald Trump is underwater.”

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said in a CNN video Monday that Trump’s “increasingly frantic behavior” reveals how he is paying close attention to Newsom’s jabs and that he is “furious” about them.

“Newsom was absolutely right to call out Donald for being historically unpopular,” she said. “He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history. But he is also the most historically inept, corrupt, vicious, cruel, and stupid.”

According to CNN’s Harry Enten, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week revealed that Trump’s overall approval rating has fallen to 38 percent. When he took office in January, Trump’s was polling at -4 among independents. Now that number has plummeted to -43.

In her interview Monday, Mary Trump said more Americans are catching on to Trump’s negative personality. Due to this, the president is trying his best to gerrymander his way to control the House in 2026.

Having been an unspoken critic of her uncle, psychologist Mary Trump described his behavior last week as “despicable,” adding that he is a “lifelong hardcore misogynist” after he snapped at a female reporter saying, “Quiet, Piggy!”

On Monday, Trump’s niece criticized his decision to use the Department of Justice to investigate his political opponents. This includes Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is a high-profile critic of the president and is running for California governor when Newsom’s second and final term comes to a close next year.

Earlier in November, Trump’s Federal Housing Finance Agency head Bill Pulte referred Swalwell to the Justice Department. This involves a potential criminal probe into allegations of mortgage and tax fraud. Meanwhile, this move makes Swalwell the fourth Democrat to face these accusations. However, Swalwell dismissed the investigations as “nonsense.”

Also earlier this month, NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker spoke with Newsom, asking him whether trolling the president is a smart strategy for Democrats.

“You’ve been one of the most outspoken Democratic voices against President Trump,” Welker said. “And part of your tactics is to imitate some of what we see online from President Trump. Do you run the risk of normalizing that behavior?”

“Quite the contrary,” he said. “The whole expression was to not allow it to be normalized. It was becoming normalized. All this — the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues. But his communication — he’s dressing up as the Pope, as Superman. He’s putting his face on Mt. Rushmore… It’s madness. And so I put a mirror up to that madness.”

“That is what an incredibly weak, craven coward he is,” Mary Trump said, adding, “He cannot handle opposition. He cannot handle the fact that there are people in the world with the strength to stand up to him.”

