Donald Trump Accidentally Calls for His Own Impeachment—and the Internet Loses It!

Donald Trump has long been the king of trolling on social media, but his age is catching up to him. He recently broke the cardinal rule by sharing a post without reading it.

In an effort to spread his hate agenda against the Democrats, Donald Trump reposted screenshots from an account named “Impeach Trump a 3rd Time,” and unintentionally amplified calls for his own impeachment.

The account whose images Trump reshared is a liberal left account and is explicitly anti-Trump. The person behind the said account has been advocating for a blue wave in the 2026 election, posts Newsom-supporting memes and images of burning MAGA hats.

This reaction by Democrats has really hit home for Trump, so much so that he now appears to be spiraling. He has been reposting posts that align with his own views and spending a lot of time online, which apparently has now fried his brain to the point that he completely missed the account’s username.

Last week, six Democrats, including Rep. Mark Kelly, suggested that military troops should not follow unconstitutional and illegal orders from their superiors. Donald Trump made an angry and livid post against these Democrats and called their behavior seditious. He then reposted content from a user on Truth Social who had asked for these representatives to be hanged.

This caused severe backlash against President Trump. Reporters asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to speak on the subject, which Leavitt attempted to dodge.

On the other hand, the Pentagon has opened an investigation into Rep. Mark Kelly. Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed that authorities are investigating Kelly’s actions and that there may be further action against him.

There are rumors that he may be recalled, put on trial, and court-martialed for his speech and appearance in the video. Hegseth hasn’t ruled out court-martial proceedings against Kelly for what he considers to be seditious behavior against the commander in chief.

BREAKING: Senator Mark Kelly is facing a Pentagon investigation. His service and sacrifice of 39 combat missions, four space shuttle flights, and decades defending the Constitution, speak louder than any bully’s threats. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/08KqHq9FWP — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 24, 2025

Under military law, if Kelly’s appearance in the video is proven to be sedition, it could even lead to the death penalty. However, Trump is now confused. While he is promoting his call for action against those he considers “traitors,” but he is also boosting the left-wing narrative of his own impeachment. However, this is not the only confusion Trump is battling.

Continuing with his social media mishaps, he praised Rep. Tim Burchett for appearing on Fox & Friends and taking a stand against Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Everyone has witnessed the fallout between Greene and Trump. The president appreciated Burchett speaking out against Greene.



However, there was only one problem: Burchett made no such appearance on Fox & Friends recently. The clip Trump was referring to was an old interview, which he seemed to confuse with a live appearance.

Donald Trump is definitely losing his agency and control over his faculties. He is confusing timelines and not even reading well, all while he and his doctors claim he is in the best of health.