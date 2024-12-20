Trump's New Hairstyle Has Netizens Oddly Missing His Old Look: "What Did They Do?"

President-elect Donald Trump called out to an enthusiastic crowd at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach this week. He playfully inquired, "Is everybody a Republican?" His supporters responded with a resounding "Yes!" Trump was there to accept the Founding Father Award from Moms for America, but it wasn't his speech that caught everyone's attention—rather his dramatically different hairstyle. The 78-year-old, clutching his signature MAGA cap, debuted a new hairdo that sent social media ablaze. A slicked-back style replaced his iconic bleach-blonde coiffure.

Netizens responded with a flurry of reactions. "Trump's new hairstyle is reminiscent of Buzz McAllister from Home Alone," one pointed on X (formerly Twitter. Another echoed, "Trump chose Buzz McCallister for his new hairstyle. Looking Sharp!" A MAGA fan chimed, "Won the election [and] got a new haircut...looks fire." Another echoed, "Love the new haircut. Let it go natural and buzz cut it. He looks great to start protecting our country. We love Donald."

Trump's new hairstyle is reminiscent of Buzz McAllister from 'Home Alone'. https://t.co/lez1sR0gvY pic.twitter.com/0exj7i2TGc — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) December 18, 2024

In a similar vein, a person penned, "That's the American hairstyle," while another remarked, "Mr Trump looked amazing with that hair!" Others, however, were not so convinced. A critic mocked, "It's called same hair, just different after being stuffed in a sweaty cap all day with the sides cemented by that sweat (icky, he's known to stink badly), and it's great to see him accepting life without his manzier and gut stuffing girdle." Another simply stated, “What did they do to his hair?” Reiterating the sentiment, one slammed, "He looks horrible my God."

Even Fox News couldn't resist commenting on the new look. Anchor Harris Faulkner seemed especially impressed, dubbing it the 'winds of winning.' He argued that it showed Trump was 'leaning into the victory.' The debate got so intense that the network's Outnumbered show devoted a segment to debating whether this was a real style shift or just 'hat hair.' Former MTV VJ Lisa 'Kennedy' Montgomery took a more practical view. She said, "He did not have access to a mirror. I think he is going to be mortified. It doesn't look bad, but it's not a new hairstyle," as per Independent.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP HAS A NEW HAIRSTYLE MAKEOVER pic.twitter.com/j4gXErl2KN — X Analyst (@topic_flow) December 18, 2024

Trump's transformation, a shorter and quaffed top—a huge departure from the signature combover style that's been his trademark since the 1980s, was polled on X (Twitter). It revealed that 52.7% of respondents were fond of the new style; with remarks ranging from "an angry grandpa at a country club" to Biff Tannen from Back to the Future. Some went on to opine that Trump may have taken inspiration from his 'First Friend' Elon Musk, as per Indy 100. All in all, 2024 has been a bad hair year for Trump, from looking bald to his hair looking purple.