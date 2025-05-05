Trump’s Latest NBC Interview Sparks Alarming Questions About His Mental Fitness—Critics are Convinced His Brain is ‘Gone’

President Donald Trump is once again at the center of controversy. This time not over policy, but over perception. Following his recent appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, a growing number of political observers and media voices are raising red flags about his cognitive health.

The interview, had a range of topics. It drew immediate attention for Trump’s unusual phrasing and confused answers. One particular exchange stood out, when asked, “Your secretary of state says everyone who’s here, citizens and noncitizens, deserve due process… Do you agree?” Trump responded, “I don’t know… I’m not, I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know.”

For many critics, the hesitation and lack of clarity in his response looked similar to a pattern they’ve been noticing for some time.

Among the first to react was former Republican congressman Joe Walsh. Pointing to another moment in the interview Walsh mentioned Trump’s claim that, “I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy.” Walsh didn’t mince words, saying, “He is a horrible, pathetic human being. He’s everything you teach your children NOT to be.”

But beyond personal distaste, Walsh expressed serious concern about what he sees as a pressing national issue. “There should be coverage of Trump’s cognitive decline. Massive coverage,” he insisted. “Because it’s an issue. A huge issue.”

That sentiment quickly gained traction across social media and media circles.

Oh, come on just admit, the cowardly bastard is insane. ‘Huge issue’: Trump’s new interview spurs growing calls to cover his ‘cognitive decline’ — ChrisHelcermas-Benge (@chrishbenge) May 5, 2025

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar spoke in favor of Walsh’s concern. He called the interview yet another alarming data point. “Meet the Press interview was just the latest illustration that dude’s brain is gone,” Rupar wrote bluntly.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan weighed in as well and revealed he was working on a similar take. “I have a very similar piece to this coming out tomorrow, well done Public Notice for beating me to it lol,” Hasan posted. “But we all need to keep the pressure on the rest of the media to focus on Trump’s clear cognitive decline and nonsensical statements.”

Others brought in comparisons. Democratic House insider Aaron Fritschner referenced not only Trump’s recent public statements, but also bizarre visual portrayals of him that have circulated online, including ones depicting him as the pope and as a lightsaber-wielding Jedi (or Sith).

Any one of these from a previous president would have rightly caused widespread open speculation from the press and the public that something was genuinely wrong with their brain pic.twitter.com/fwHMyeoNBU — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) May 5, 2025

“Any one of these from a previous president would have rightly caused widespread open speculation from the press and the public that something was genuinely wrong with their brain,” Fritschner stated on X.

The conversation around Trump’s cognitive abilities is not new but with public appearances stacking up, critics are urging media outlets to go beyond the soundbites and begin asking harder, more uncomfortable questions.