Trump’s Jaw‑Dropping Reversal on Elon Feud in Surprise Statement

About a month after President Donald Trump threatened Elon Musk’s government contracts, he has now reversed course in a message that surprised supporters and critics alike. The South African-born billionaire was an outspoken MAGA supporter and invested millions in Trump’s presidential campaign before their bitter breakup.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large-scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so! I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us. We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!”

Elon Musk on Trump’s latest Epstein comments pic.twitter.com/uQ9KK6290O — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 16, 2025

Trump’s new tone marked a dramatic change from only a month ago. At that time, Trump was openly critical of Musk following a private meeting at the White House. He suggested that Musk’s federal subsidies could be taken away and even floated the idea that Musk’s status in the country could be questioned.

Reports at the time described Trump as furious over Musk’s perceived disloyalty and unwillingness to toe the administration’s line on key economic policies. Those remarks sparked widespread concern among industries that rely on Tesla and SpaceX’s innovation.

The earlier tension didn’t end with subsidies and contracts. After the meeting, Trump reportedly threatened to deport Musk, a remark that went viral across social platforms and news outlets. Musk did not directly respond but continued making public appearances and promoting his companies, appearing unbothered.

The possibility of disrupting contracts with one of the world’s most influential business figures raised questions about how far Trump was willing to go in punishing someone who had become a high‑profile critic.

Adding fuel to the fire was an unrelated controversy that erupted after Musk left the White House. Musk amplified claims that linked Trump to Jeffrey Epstein when he tweeted that the president is in the files.

That chatter pushed the feud further into the spotlight, with some commentators noting that the timing could not have been worse for Trump as he faced mounting scrutiny over his past social ties. The situation left many wondering if the feud would escalate into something that could affect Musk’s companies and the thousands of workers they employ.

Now, with Thursday’s Truth Social post, Trump appears to be pulling back from that brink. His words were unusually conciliatory compared to his earlier threats. By explicitly stating that he wants Musk to “THRIVE,” Trump sent a clear signal that any talk of ending subsidies or cutting contracts is off the table for now.

Political observers suggest the reversal may be motivated by broader economic considerations. Targeting a figure like Musk could undermine Trump’s pro‑business image and create unnecessary instability in markets already sensitive to political headlines. Instead, Trump’s statement positions him as a leader who values innovation and wants leading entrepreneurs to prosper. The tone was also a marked departure from his typical confrontational style, suggesting that cooler heads in his inner circle may have advised him to de‑escalate.

Musk has not publicly responded to Trump’s latest remarks, and it remains to be seen whether this truce will last. The billionaire has not slowed down on criticizing Trump’s administration’s handling the Epstein controversy. However, he deleted some posts criticizing his former friend. The shift highlights how quickly relationships in politics and business can change when mutual interests align. It is yet to be seen if the pair return to collaborating in politics.