Trump Allegedly Displays All Dementia Symptoms as He’s Said to be ‘Losing It as Badly as Biden’

Donald Trump’s mental health is being discussed again, this time by a famous radio show host. Charlamagne Tha God released a YouTube video in which he claimed that the President exhibited all major signs of dementia. He ended his claim while noting that Trump needed to be put in a “retirement home immediately.”

Concern about Trump’s mental health has been widespread since the beginning of his second term. Netizens have endlessly urged the President to get a mental evaluation done. Several medical experts have also attested to the 79-year-old showing signs of possible mental decline.

Trump is also the oldest person to be inaugurated as the President of the United States. Charlamagne Tha God, a radio show host, recently alleged that Trump was “losing it as badly as Biden.” He went on to read the symptoms of dementia, drawing parallels to Trump’s recent behavior.

“Is Trump really losing it as badly as Biden? Hmm. Let’s run through this official list of dementia symptoms from the Mayo Clinic, all right?” he began in the video uploaded to the Daily Show YouTube channel.

He went on to note how unethical it is for doctors to diagnose someone without examining them. “But I’m not a doctor, OK? So let’s f—— go!” the radio show host added. The first symptom of dementia that the host pointed out was memory loss.

Charlamagne went on to ask Trump if he remembered appointing ​​Jerome Powell as the chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2018. A clip of the President being “surprised” at finding out that Powell was the chairman was played. “Biden put him in,” the 79-year-old claimed in the same clip.

Charlamagne (@cthagod) runs through the official list of dementia symptoms to see if Trump is losing his marbles pic.twitter.com/kLO5nMJuA5 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 23, 2025

“Memory loss, check,” the radio host noted. The second symptom on the Mayo Clinic website is mentioned to be problems with communication and finding the correct words. Soon after the host mentioned that, a video of Trump facing difficulty in pronouncing the word “cryptologic” played.

“Confusion and disorientation” was listed as the third symptom that patients with dementia often suffer. To prove that Trump exhibited this symptom, a clip of him discussing the change of tariff rates was played.

In the video, Trump appeared visibly confused when he was asked about if the rates would change on July 9 or August 1. “What are you talking about?” the confused President asked a reporter.

“Don’t you get it? Trump’s tariff policy is 5D chess, and all five Ds stand for dementia,” Charlamagne claimed. The radio show host also went on to allege that Trump shows signs of another symptom, which is having trouble with coordination and movement control.

A clip of Trump dancing to his signature song, Y.M.C.A. was played. In the video, Trump awkwardly danced to the song. “That dance involves coordination and spelling at the same time. Are you trying to kill this man?” the radio show host quipped.

JUST ANNOUNCED AGAIN! TRUMP HAS DEMENTIA “illegal adlinthin, re-be-doahhhhhh, infastruckadkdsure, becocked, debanked, Venezueler…” “PHONEMIC PARAPHASIAS” is seen in the moderate to severe stages of Alzheimer’spic.twitter.com/AO5KjulNoi — John Francis (@JohnF1CDO) October 1, 2024

He also noted how dementia patients sometimes get easily agitated. This was followed up by a video of Trump getting into an altercation with reporters. In the clip, the President called the reporters out for asking him “stupid” or “nasty” questions. He also went on to label them as “terrible.”

Charlamagne Tha God ended his diagnosis well, claiming that the President has “rage issues.” He added, “Good news is there’s no way he’s remembering the nuclear codes, OK?” The radio show host also went on to note that Trump should be put into a “retirement home immediately.”