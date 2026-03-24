Trump’s Iran Conflict Prompts Helium Shortage – Virologist Warns of MRI Impact

President Donald Trump’s war with Iran may lead to a medical disaster in U.S. hospitals, according to a virologist. His university informed him that its yearly supply of a vital MRI-related material would be significantly reduced.

This warning comes at a time when healthcare and logistics experts say the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is already beginning to ripple through pharmaceutical and medical supply chains. While the United States hasn’t faced a major hospital crisis so far, the pressure is building behind the scenes.

Marc Johnson, a virologist and professor at the University of Missouri, expressed, “I hope no one needs an MRI this year. The world’s largest producer of liquid helium, in Qatar, is shut down. We just received a notice that our supply for the year will be at least cut in half.” Raw Story, which featured Johnson’s post, highlighted that the impact on medical supply lines could extend well beyond a single institution.

Johnson’s post appeared while helium markets were already dealing with challenges. Reuters reported last week that helium prices surged after Qatar stopped production at major liquefied natural gas facilities due to the conflict.

I hope no one needs an MRI this year. The world’s largest producer of liquified helium is in Qatar and is shut off. We just got a notice that our supply for the year will be at least cut in half. No one could have predicted this (unless they thought about it). — Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) March 23, 2026

Qatar produces nearly one-third of the world’s helium, and this disruption has limited supply for industries that rely on the gas, including medical imaging. Additionally, Reuters mentioned that Qatar’s energy infrastructure suffered long-term damage in recent attacks, affecting helium output among other products.

The immediate threat to hospitals extends beyond helium. Reuters reported on March 16 that the war in the Middle East has already hindered the flow of essential medicines into the Gulf and could pressure hospital inventories within weeks if transportation issues persist.

Prashant Yadav, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, informed Reuters that clients warned they might face shortages of certain supplies in four to six weeks if conditions do not improve. The most vulnerable products include short-shelf-life, temperature-sensitive medications like cancer drugs.

U.S. hospital supply experts have not indicated that a nationwide breakdown is imminent, but they bring attention to the need for cautious monitoring. In an interview published on March 6 by Chief Healthcare Executive, officials from Premier Inc. noted that hospitals were already inquiring about potential disruptions and delays related to the conflict.

As many as 724,000 service members, their families and veterans may rely on health care at hospitals that face financial vulnerability, partly due to cuts in President Trump’s megabill, according to a new analysis. https://t.co/7kJr3245Nw — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2026

Kyle MacKinnon, Premier’s senior director of operational excellence, stated, “Nothing’s happened yet, but it’s something we’re going to keep an eye on.” Mark Hendrickson, Premier’s director of supply chain policy, added, “If the situation continues long-term, it could become more of an issue for a limited number of products.”

This warning shows serious flaws in the U.S. drug supply system. By the end of 2025, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reported 216 active drug shortages. Though that number has decreased from a peak of 323 in early 2024, the pressure remains on hospitals.

Together, these warnings suggest that the health care system may not be equipped to handle another supply shock. Johnson’s post did not specify how quickly the cut to his institution’s helium supply would affect patient care. However, as transport routes remain unstable and critical materials become harder to obtain, hospital leaders are forced to prepare for a conflict that could impact not only gas pumps and shipping terminals but also imaging suites, pharmacies, and operating rooms.