Trump’s Controversial Comment on Erika Kirk – “Seen A Lot of Her Lately on Television for The Wrong Reasons

Erika Kirk has frequently featured in headlines after the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk. Addressing the many headlines about Erika Kirk, Trump said in a recent press briefing at The Oval Office, “I’m very honored to be joined by Mrs., a very special woman who I unfortunately have seen a lot of lately on television for the wrong reasons.”

Trump added, “A woman who is great, who Charlie said [she] is the greatest of anybody he knew, best friends and best everything, Erika Kirk. So, thank you.”

Trump was previously trolled for a comment he made on Erika Kirk. Trump claimed Charlie Kirk had once told him, “You won’t believe how beautiful [Erika] is … and she’s like the smartest person I know.” Trump added, “See, beauty and brains, they don’t often go together. But in this case, they do.” Trump’s comment was flagged as “creepy” by a section of the Internet.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk and JD Vance made headlines after the viral hug moment eclipsed the Internet. According to a lip reader, in the viral Vance told Erika, “I’m proud of you,” She replied, “It’s not gonna bring him back.”

It was at the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on October 29 that Vance and Erika grabbed eyeballs after Erika was pictured running her fingers through Vance’s hair and cupping the back of his head during their long embrace. The video immediately caused a stir online, with many debating if the two are actually more than friends.

Is this The Turning Point for Erika Kirk? Looks like the grieving widow has moved on! That’s more than a friendly hug…that’s an intimate embrace! Will Usha Vance send JD to the confessional? pic.twitter.com/QoMdFpsU6B — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 31, 2025

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Erika Kirk and JD Vance and the nature of their bond. In a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters, Erika talked about the incessant spotlight, and she said, “There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me — analyzing my every move, every smile, every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”

“Why not be transparent? There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come,” Erika added during the interview.

Donald Trump was massively trolled earlier this year for posting a eulogy for Charlie Kirk on his social media account, with jubilant music playing in the backdrop. The video also features Trump inviting Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, onto the stage for a hug and a photo-op session – all of this happening at what was meant to be a farewell. The attendees at the service also included prominent conservative figures and members from the Trump administration. However, Melania Trump was missing from the event.

Charlie Kirk’s farewell in Glendale, Arizona, was meant to be a memorial service. However, Trump eclipsed it with his controversial speeches on policies, tariffs, photo-op sessions, and even dance sequences. The 31-year-old conservative activist Charlie Kirk died earlier this year.