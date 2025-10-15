“Creepy” Donald Trump Comment On Erika Kirk Sparks Outrage: ‘Beauty and Brains Don’t Often Go Together’

Right-wing conservative Charlie Kirk’s unexpected death on September 10, 2025, conservative movement heartbroken. At a White House ceremony honoring Kirk, President Donald Trump made headlines, not for the tribute, but for what many called a “creepy” comment about Kirk’s widow, Erika.

During the ceremony, Trump praised him and gave Erika the chance to speak. But before inviting her up, at the ceremony, Donald Trump claimed Charlie Kirk had once told him, “You won’t believe how beautiful [Erika] is … and she’s like the smartest person I know.” Trump added, “See, beauty and brains, they don’t often go together. But in this case, they do.” ( via The Irish Star).

President Trump: “[Erika, Charlie] loved you so much!… I was with him before I met Erika, and he told me he was going to get married, and he said, ‘You won’t believe how beautiful she is.’ Now that I meet her, he’s right.” “He also said, ‘She’s like the smartest person I… pic.twitter.com/yHiOQFMpqV — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 14, 2025

Erika Kirk, who was a former Miss Arizona, gave an emotional and graceful speech, saying she forgives her husband’s killer, showing a powerful contrast to Trump’s comment, “I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them,” he said earlier.

While people were teary-eyed during Erika’s heart-touching speech, Donald Trump received backlash for his objectifying remarks about her. “Honestly, I’m still shocked how creepy Trump is towards women,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: “Because beauty is all that matters to him.”

Trump is known for his condescending remarks, especially about women. He once claimed that pop icon Taylor Swift was no longer hot after she endorsed Kamala Harris and indirectly showed her dislike for Trump and his ideologies. Similarly, he has been accused by over 25 women of s****l misconduct.

In 2023, he was found liable for s****l abuse and defamation in a civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, resulting in $88.3 million in damages. There have been several instances where Donald Trump has been recorded on live television passing objectifying remarks about the women in the Trump administration, like Kristi Noem and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

A few days ago, as Donald Trump was heading to Israel, he spoke to reporters on Air Force One about how Leavitt had been doing. Trump himself quips, “Should Karoline be replaced?” and then he replies to himself after reporters seem confused by what he even wants to hear.

Donald Trump then said, “It’ll never happen. That face (…) those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?” Meanwhile, beyond Trump’s demeaning nature of women and passing inappropriate comments about them.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips. The way they move. pic.twitter.com/w1IpjKKcD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2025

When Charlie Kirk’s wife delivered her sentimental speech and spoke about themes like forgiveness and grace, people raised questions asking Erika to clarify her double standards. Turning Point USA was known for its traditional views regarding gender roles, birth control, and believed that choosing not to give birth is a selfish sin.

As Erika Kirk mourned this death with two small kids by her side, the haters of the controversial figure took to Instagram and passed insensitive remarks on her. However, people who supported her wrote, “I hope you and your babies are surrounded by nothing but love and cradled with care.”

A second netizen commented, “You are not alone. Jesus is with you in this terrible, hard time.” Another user stated, “Violence is never an answer. I may not have agreed with Charlie politically, but no family deserves this pain.”