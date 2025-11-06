JD Vance and Erika Kirk’s Gut-Wrenching Exchange Exposed by Lip Reader – “It’s Not Gonna…”

A lip reader has analyzed an emotional exchange between Erika Kirk and JD Vance at the Turning Point USA event. Erika Kirk has been vocal and making appearances after the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

She introduced JD Vance during the event while comparing him to her late husband; she also called him “a very, very dear friend.” Their emotional hug and exchange have already gone viral for more than one reason.

The hug divided opinions online, with some calling it harmless and others questioning it. According to several people, their hug was a bit concerning, along with their body language. Meanwhile, people are also dragging Usha Vance after the video of their interaction went viral.

According to the lip reader, Vance told Erika, ” I’m proud of you,” when they let go of the hug. She replied, “It’s not gonna bring him back.” She may be grieving in her own way, but some online comments criticized her outfit, makeup, and demeanor.

VP JD Vance's 'consoling' hip-grip on fresh widow Erika Kirk screams more than grief, did he time Charlie's hit to claim Turning Point USA and her heart? Usha, pack your bags; the real affair starts now!



Since Charlie Kirk’s death, Erika Kirk has gained attention for addressing various conspiracy theories online. The 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who shot Charlie, was arrested and may face the death penalty soon. The lip reader also said she was about to not do the event as she read her saying, “I can’t do this, I don’t want to do it,” to her assistant.

She then asked for a moment to collect herself. It may seem like she’s putting on a brave face, but she’s still clearly grieving in public. She said in her speech, “You guys have no idea how helpful it is to have all of you in my life … you make me feel even more connected to my husband.”

The infamous hug happened at a Turning Point USA event … Erika Kirk & Vance are seen hugging tightly with their bodies pressed … At one point, Kirk brings her hand up to Vance's hair, & when the hug eventually ends, Vance's hand drops to Kirk's hip.



Vance also called Charlie Kirk to be an effective person in politics. The footage of Kirk and Vance’s interaction suggests mutual respect between the two Turning Point figures. Moreover, the video can be deceptive as it’s going viral for the wrong reasons. Their interaction seems to be genuine and all about paying respect to Charlie.