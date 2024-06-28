Trump’s Conspiracy-Filled Email Before Debate Claims That Biden Will Be on a ‘Cocktail of Drugs’

With just one day to go until the CNN presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, Trump sent out a conspiracy-filled, exaggerated fundraising email to his supporters with the subject line, "THE GLOVES ARE COMING OFF!" The email contained the most bizarre claims about the debate ahead, motivating supporters to fund his campaign because the other side is "cheating."

Trump fundraising email:

"I'm debating Crooked Joe Biden in 72 hrs!

But 1st, he needs to have a DRUG TEST!

He’s lost, confused, has NO IDEA what’s going on.

When we debate, his handlers will get him all hopped up so he can stay alert on stage."



Every accusation is a confession. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 25, 2024

"I'm bringing out the BIG GUNS before I step into the ring with Crooked Joe Biden tomorrow," stated the email, Raw Story reported. "Sleepy Joe is relying on a cocktail of drugs to keep him upright and awake. He's relying on highly biased moderators like FAKE Tapper to feed him softball questions. And he's relying on his army of so-called fact checkers to spread LIE AFTER LIE on his behalf." The email closes with a call to join his "advisory board," a link that leads to a fundraising platform.

Republicans are already coming out with a barrage of excuses for what republicans fear will be a very poor debate performance. Like everything else, Trump has started accusing Biden of crank-up drugs- which tell us Trump is absolutely planning on drinking a speed cocktail. — Rubicon (@Rubicon1313) June 26, 2024

The idea that Biden is secretively being drugged to stay alert for the debate is completely unsubstantiated. This is a claim that Trump and several of his Republican allies have made, even going so far as to demand that Biden submit to a drug test before the debate, out of a growing fear that by spending months painting Biden as mentally weak, they have lowered expectations for the president's performance.

Trump had also personally consented to all the conditions of the debate, including the ones he bashes in the email, which would occur on June 27 in Atlanta instead of the customary Commission on Presidential Debates sessions scheduled for later in the campaign.

This is not the only controversial fundraising email he has sent out ahead of the debate. In yet another fundraising email, Trump said in an outlandish and unsubstantiated claim that he was "tortured" during his processing at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after his arrest last August, The Guardian reported. This incident resulted in the mugshot he has since used to raise revenue for his presidential campaign.

Trump is claiming he was “ tortured “ while getting his mug shot taken at the Fulton County jail.

John McCain knew all about REAL TORTURE, unlike Trump who has NO IDEA what “ TORTURE “ is or he would have REQUIRED Hospitalization.trump is a LYING PIECE OF SHIT! — Bunnnybutt (@bunnnybutt) June 24, 2024

“I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail, and TOOK MY MUGSHOT,” Trump wrote in an email urging his supporters to not forget his supposedly "unfair" arrest, along with a promotion for coffee cups with his mugshot emblazoned on them. “So guess what? I put it on a mug for the WHOLE WORLD TO SEE!”

Trump's stint in jail came about as a consequence of his criminal indictment, for which he is currently facing 13 counts. The accusations stemmed from claims that Trump attempted to rig the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, one of the crucial states that Joe Biden won. While there were no reports at the time of torture or other abuse, Trump's followers saw the ensuing photo as a badge of honor that would appear on campaign merchandising. It took him roughly twenty minutes to be booked, fingerprinted, and mugshot photographed when he arrived in Georgia in a presidential-style convoy.