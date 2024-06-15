Donald Trump's Shocking 'Haul Out the Guillotine' Fundraising Email Sparks Concern: "Unhinged"

Donald Trump's recent fundraising email sent shockwaves as he claimed that his opponents want him 'BEHEADED'. He urged his supporters to "HAUL OUT THE GUILLOTINE!" The fiery rhetoric drew fierce backlash from critics, deeming it 'unhinged', 'disgusting', and downright dangerous.

CNN's Jim Acosta worried that people are unphased by Trump's violent words, as it's been this way for years. He questioned, "Are we getting a little too numb to this kind of rhetoric? Is it getting out of control? Is he out of control?" as per Mediaite.

Trump's email referred to comedian Kathy Griffin who faced backlash in 2017 for a controversial photo shoot. It depicted her holding a replica of Trump's decapitated and bloodied head, as per HuffPost.

The former president claimed, "Remember when that Sicko Kathy Griffin made the rounds parading my BEHEADED head when I was President?! The radical Left CHEERED!" Writing in his characteristic all-caps style, Trump claimed that his opponents wanted to 'sentence him to death.' As per Axios, he argued that President Joe Biden's team of "lowlifes and radical Left thugs" would "settle for a LIFE SENTENCE" if they couldn't execute him.

Trump’s latest fundraising appeal says “haul out the guillotine” pic.twitter.com/Te60mIcyFW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2024

These claims serve only to stoke fear and division among his supporters. The email contained a call to action, urging supporters to rally in support. It read, "...They'll TAKE ME OUT and move on to their real target: YOU!!" This tactic of painting his supporters as potential targets of persecution is a common strategy used by Trump to galvanize his base.

Unsurprisingly, the email drew widespread condemnation from various quarters. Trump's former White House Communications Director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, called the rhetoric "reckless, dangerous, & shameful." She further added, "When will the Right wake up to the fact that the Trump that kicked back and enjoyed 1/6, is who Trump is?"

“Haul out the guillotine!” Just when you thought he couldn’t sink any lower…Trump sends out fundraising email calling for the beheading of his opponents and critics. pic.twitter.com/yZo4boQNqd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 12, 2024

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian and expert on fascism, pointed out the dangerous conclusion that can be drawn from such boiling language. She noted that authoritarians often make up big threats to get people ready to accept or commit violence.

Amanda Carpenter, a writer for the nonpartisan group Protect Democracy, described the email as 'completely unacceptable'. She penned, "Beyond irresponsible. Gross. Disgusting. Unhinged."

Trump's increasingly aggressive language comes after he was found guilty on all 34 felony charges related to business fraud. These charges specifically involved payments made to silence Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Since his guilty verdict, the former president has participated in various interviews and discussed potential retaliation in each. In one such interview, he opined, “Well, revenge does take time, I will say that. And sometimes revenge can be justified, I have to be honest. Sometimes it can,” as per NBC News. Echoing similar sentiments, the latest campaign was titled, 'Never Surrender!'