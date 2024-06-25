Internet Claims Trump Is ‘Projecting’ on THIS Ridiculous Claim About Biden’s Pre-Debate Strategy

Social media is convinced that former President Donald Trump's latest ridiculous comment about President Joe Biden is a classic projection. In his last scheduled rally before he is set to take the stage for a presidential debate against the incumbent president, Trump took a shot at Biden over his pre-debate preparations, suggesting his opponent might be using medical supplements. “Right now, crooked Joe has gone to a log cabin to ‘study,’” Trump proclaimed, per The New York Times.

Trump on the debates: So, a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the ass. They want to strengthen him up. So he comes out. He'll come out. Okay. I say he'll come out all jacked up, right? pic.twitter.com/5p1tKxmwsX — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2024

“He’s sleeping now because they want to get him good and strong. So a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the a**. I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right?” Trump commented on Biden.

“I’m sure he’ll be prepared,” Trump said, pausing before referring to the cocaine found at the guest lobby of the White House West Wing last year. With Trump's comment on Biden taking an injection in the a**, the internet was in splits, accusing the former president of projecting.

Well. Now we know Trump gets shots in the ass. https://t.co/FLgFdXBpXO — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 22, 2024

"EVERYTHING he accuses someone of doing, he has already been caught doing," a user remarked. "A little projecting here…," a user pointed out. "That’s a super specific fantasy, Donald," a user joked. Another user joked, along with a GIF, saying, "Projection! Projection!" A user remarked, "So, 45’s not snorting anymore he’s on hotshots. Projection. EVERY time," while another commented in agreement, "Trump projecting again."

The projection is strong in this one. https://t.co/rUCHl6CM4l — undercovernerd (@undercovernerd5) June 23, 2024

A user questioned Trump's logic, asking, "I mean if this worked for dementia wouldn't we be jacking up all the dementia patients? There'd commercials every 5 minutes for the dementia drug!" Another user accused Trump of drug usage, saying, "Trump’s shots in the ass could explain him dragging that right leg all the time." Another user mocked, "Looks like the felon is getting a shot in the ass before the debate!"

A user wondered, "Makes me wonder just what the heck they are shooting into Trump’s a**." A user commented, "So Mr PROJECTION gets Provigil shots. The ignorant demented fool has zero original ideas. He just projects what he Actually does." Many questioned the kind of rhetoric Trump is normalizing, with a user asking, "Does he ever talk about his policies?" Another user commented, "This is just normal political rhetoric from a presidential candidate now I guess."

On June 27 in Atlanta, Trump and Biden will square off in their first debate since 2020. Voters will get to see the two men duel for the first time in the 2024 presidential cycle, per The Hill. A few of the regulations that have been decided upon for the debate include muting a candidate's microphone when the other is speaking and having two commercial breaks. However, during those breaks, the candidates will not be permitted to meet with their campaigns.

While Trump has been holding policy talks in place of formal debate preparation, Biden and his crew have been practicing for the upcoming debate at Camp David.