Here are 8 of the Most Bizarre Things Conspiracy Theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Said

Conspiracy Theories, Mispronunciations, and More

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Bazemore

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the far-right party, is enamored with former president Donald Trump and his MAGA team. She openly expresses her hatred towards the LGBTQ+ community and is prone to repeating conspiracy theories that are both racist and antisemitic. Some things she's said are absolutely bizarre - even by her own range of conspiracy theories. Even though she has only been a member of Congress since 2020, she has made a lot of gaffes that spectators have enjoyed watching, per Pride. There is no shortage of things to laugh at MTG about, and for that, spectators are grateful. From her hilariously mispronounced words to her outrageous conspiracy beliefs, here are 8 of the most bizarre things Greene has said.

1. Jewish Space Lasers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Among Greene's most ridiculous conspiracy theories is the "Jewish space laser" conspiracy theory, which nobody will ever allow Greene to forget - not even journalists. She asserted that lasers from "space solar generators"—yes, she said space lasers—funded by the wealthy Jewish family the Rothschilds were the cause of the California wildfires in one of her old social media rants on Facebook from 2018 that resurfaced again back in 2021. A conspiracy theory as ridiculous and antisemitic as this one is difficult to come across.

2. Earthquakes and 'Climate Change'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Although Greene has long denied the existence of climate change, her remarks at a Putnam County Republican Party event last year became especially strange when she seemed to allude that earthquakes were a part of climate change. In her opening remarks, she claims that climate change has been from the "beginning of time" and that it is completely "normal." She continued by saying that she's been told a lot of migrants come to America as a result of climate change-induced displacement. “In case you didn’t know, we have climate change too. I mean, we have hurricanes, we have tornados, we have earthquakes. We have all kinds of climate change,” she claimed bizarrely.

3. 'Straight People Are Going Extinct'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Greene launched an anti-LGBTQ+ tirade following the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, saying that there wouldn't be any more straight people soon. "They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans," Greene stated. "Just generation, generation, generation. ... Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or nonconforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are." Granted, Greene's claims are absurd but are very harmful to marginalized communities like queer persons.

4. Pride Flags Are ‘Hate America’ Flags

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Greene declared in a press release in 2021 that she was a co-author of a measure that would outlaw Pride Flags in American embassies, referring to them as "hate American flags," per Advocate. In the release, Greene ranted, "President Joe Biden's State Department has already raised a flag over our embassies that doesn't represent the vast majority of Americans." She also grossly mischaracterized the BLM movement, suggesting, "In the past, rogue members of the State Department flew the flag of the radical Marxist group, Black Lives Matter." She added, "The domestic terrorists represented by that flag have burned down our cities with the mission of defunding our police. We should NOT be flying a flag of a group who wants to erase our history and bring mass destruction to our country through Communism."

5. ‘Gazpacho’ Police?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

After the Capitol assaults on January 6, 2022, Greene made the now-famous gaffe of accusing then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of employing Nazi-style strategies. The Georgia Rep. funnily referred to "Gestapo" as "gazpacho police" when appearing on One America News, per The Guardian. “Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens,” she said. For the uninitiated, Gazpacho is a type of soup.

6. Monkey Pox Is Apparently a 'Scam'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch

In 2022, with a monkeypox outbreak, Greene decided to label it a "scam," even though she had no formal medical training and no prior medical expertise. "People just have to laugh at it, mock it, and reject it ... it's another scam," she said at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. She also said in a tweet that pedophilia contributed to the disease's spread. "If Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, why are kids getting it?" she wrote. She was ignorant enough to not realize that touching bedding or clothes that may have come into contact with an MVP lesion can also transmit the disease.

7. 'Peach-Tree Dish'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

In 2022, during a social media livestream in which she also discussed straight people becoming extinct, Greene referred to a "Petri dish" as a "peach tree dish" while warning people about "surveillance" and being tracked. “They want to know when you are eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat this fake meat that grows in a ‘peach tree dish’ so you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body that’ll say ‘No, don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger.'”

8. Electric Planes Are Like 'Slave Ships'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

Greene voiced a hot take on electricity back in 2022, after discovering that Air Canada had made an order for 30 electric planes, per Queerty. “We were talking, how is there an electric airplane and what does that look like?” she said. “Remember back a long time ago when you’ve seen movies where people in those slave ships and, they’re down there and they’re rowing, and they’re being whipped to row?” She asked, “We’re saying, how are they gonna keep powering these electric airplanes, what are they gonna have, it’s like a spin class in a tube? Where they’ve got everybody riding spin cycles, and those mean nasty airline stewardesses that forced you to wear masks all the time on the plane…are they gonna be forcing you to like keep spinning to keep the airplane in the air? It’s absurd!”