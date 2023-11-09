Trump's Campaign Declares Him the Winner of the Unattended GOP Debate, Calls Rivals 'Cheap Knockoffs'

Former President Donald Trump finds himself quite occupied with his Civil Fraud Case Trial being held in New York as per The New York Times. The trial appears to be progressing speedily, especially after Ivanka Trump - the oldest daughter recently testified in her dad’s case. The legal kerfuffle he’s in doesn’t mean that his campaign is even remotely halted. Trump and his campaign team appear to be strictly adhering to their motto to ‘Never Surrender’ as his campaign declared their leader the winner of the Third GOP Primary Debate in recent times. This happened even though Trump has practically been absent throughout the debates that have been conducted already as per ABC News.

According to The Hill, Chris LaCivita - a Senior Advisor in Trump’s campaign made a statement that declared Trump a winner and perhaps even through shade at his fellow Republican rivals. “Unless you’re a fan of cheap knockoffs or out-of-tune tribute bands, tonight’s GOP debate was a complete waste of time and money,” said LaCivita about the debate which was held in Miami.

Furthermore, he compares the state of the country before President Joe Biden came into power and claims that he echoed the thoughts of voters about it. “Voters want a return to the Country we had just three short years ago before Biden and the radical left began to destroy it, and voters believe President Trump is the only one who can make this a reality,” he strongly declared. LaCivita simplified his point by echoing a famous quote that’s often been said by Trump, “Simply put, voters want to Make America Great Again.”

He proceeded to highlight various statistics such as numerous polls including Trump’s lead in a national primary poll. LaCivita pointed out that Trump has a 50 percent lead over Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as well. In addition, believes that in light of the progress made by Trump’s alleged win, DeSantis and Haley should possibly consider withdrawing their candidacy or proceed to “risk” their future in politics.

He referred to Trump’s rivals and said, “They are going nowhere,” LaCivita continued to speculate an inkling between Biden and Trump’s rivals. He adds, “At this point, every dollar sent to their campaigns or their SuperPACs may as well be going directly to Joe Biden.” After proposing the earlier allegation against DeSantis and Haley, LaCivita reinstated his firm belief in the possible outcome of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections.

He said, “Donald J. Trump is going to be the next President of the United States.” LaCivita added a final thought while taking a dig at DeSantis and Haley as he beckoned, “It’s up to DeSantis and Haley to determine if they want a political future…or not.” Trump hasn’t yet attended any of the primary debates, any further information concerning LaCivita’s statements is awaited.

