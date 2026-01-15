Trump’s Bizarre Fundraising Email from ‘Dying Laptop’ Misfires — Netizens Call Him “Disgusting Grift”

When it comes to saying bizarre things in public, Donald Trump‘s name almost always comes first. Now, the American President has achieved the same rank in terms of sending the most bizarre and absurd emails.

The 79-year-old recently sent a fundraising email to his supporters, and the contents of the mail are unbelievable, even by Trump’s standards.

The email, archived online by the Archive of Political Emails, read, “Some people are saying: This is SAD! I’m sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you. The rest of the staff went home hours ago.”

“It’s just me, one dying laptop, and the 72-hour countdown clock to my first mid-month deadline of the year just RANG,” the message continued.

In the mail, Trump also urged his MAGA base to act quickly by donating to help him “crush my first mid-month deadline of the year.” Interestingly enough, it did not end here.

The President’s email also highlighted what might happen if his supporters did not do as told. It mentioned that a failure to donate fast would mean “the radical Left flips the House and Senate in 2026 and finishes what they started,” including “open borders forever, your guns confiscated, your kids brainwashed.”

The mail further added, “And worst of all, your favorite President (ME!) might just go through another FAKE impeachment!” The ending appeared to be even bleak, “We have been fighting for years. And I fear the end is near. The woke mind virus is infiltrating more and more Americans every day. This could be our last chance! Do it for America, show them MAGA is strong!”

Taking to X, Liberal political commentator Harry Sisson shared the screenshot of the mail with the caption, “Trump sent this creepy email to his supporters last night saying he’s ‘alone and in the dark’ and he’s writing the message from a ‘dying laptop.’ The only way to help him is to donate your money to him. Disgusting grift. Very weird!”

This led to netizens blasting the President. One user commented, “Manipulation, lies, dishonesty, tactics, all that is him. More lies, more evil, grift, greed, and revenge if you dare oppose him. That man is a real piece of sh—- politician, linked to Putin in an evil Kompromat, no one wants to see, ever. May he be cursed.”

Another one added, “wonder who had to abandon their self respect and go through the ordeal that involved writing and sending this. and if they maybe are not too different from him. hope people stay safe.” A third user chimed in, “Incredibly bleak but man, it’s so g—— funny that he finds his supporters so dumb he has to specify ‘Your Favorite President (ME!).’”

One user commented in disbelief, “Who believes that garbage? Seriously. “I’m the Nigerien Prince, alone in the dark, I’m working hard so please send money to save me,’” while another asked a serious question, “‘I’m sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you.’ Is this the beginning of his downfall?”

One commentator referred to Trump’s worsening mental and physical health, saying, “trump is without a doubt mentally ill. he has almost every sign of being a megalomaniac, a narcissist, a psychopath AND sociopath. AND he definately is going through dementia.”

Some comments under the X post however pointed out that the mail was probably a fake one and there was no way that Trump would send it. There is no official word on whether the President actually sent the mail, at the time of writing.

Until the issue is officially addressed, there can only be arguments and speculations surrounding the email. However, given the way Trump has been behaving mostly through his second term, the possibility of a mail like this from him cannot be completely marked off.