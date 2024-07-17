Trump's Assassination Attempt Gets an Anime Makeover, and Netizens Love It: 'Hit the Hardest Pose'

A massive crowd gathered at Butler Farm in Pennsylvania to participate in the election campaign rally of the ex-president Donald Trump. However, as soon as he began his speech, there was chaos all around. A 20-year-old gunman fired several shots in an assassination attempt where Trump sustained some injuries. Trump later posted on social media that a bullet grazed the upper part of his right ear. The gunman was shot dead immediately but the investigation is still underway. Meanwhile, internet users are now reacting to Trump's assassination being retold in an anime video.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo By Jeff Swensen

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video clip and wrote, "It looks like somebody on Xiaohongshu (Chinese Instagram) made a JoJo-style anime parody of the Trump assassination attempt." Another person also shared the video and wrote, "Ima tell my kids this exactly how it happened." Several others loved the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure-style parody of the incident. One person commented, "Now we know what the J stands for in his name," while another one said, "Don't understand a word said here. Don't need to. This is awesome." A third person chimed in and said, "I am sending this video on WhatsApp to all of my friends overseas who are asking me 'What happened.'"

It looks like somebody on Xiaohongshu (Chinese Instagram) made a JoJo-style anime parody of the Trump assassination attempt. Like other memes, it doesn't mention the man who was killed by one of the shooter's bullets. pic.twitter.com/KN7Oy0VGyB — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) July 16, 2024

A few others also appreciated the artist who made this as an X user said, "You are the most Professional in the world. This clip is awesome!" Another one said, "I need to know how this was done - was this AI or did some skilled anime artist turn this around in a matter of days?"

I got my dad into Jojos because of trumps assassination attempt is not a sentence I thought I’d ever have — David (@RiverHamon) July 16, 2024

In another instance, amid the chaos of the shooting, despite his injury, Trump raised his fist high and gave a powerful message to the crowd. Even this photograph was compared to an anime as one X user shared, “On July 13th, 2024 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump was campaigning as the Republican presidential candidate and was injured in an assassination attempt." The same user added, "While being injured he hit the hardest pose and start getting compared to many famous anime pose of all time!!" v

Ima tell my kids this exactly how it happened pic.twitter.com/tqr3K3hpaF — Skely (@123skely) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, after the incident, both Trump’s political allies and opponents have shown deep concern. President Joe Biden gave a statement that said, "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety."

Now we know what the J stands for in his name — Catnificent (@catsgosohard) July 16, 2024

As reported by CBS News, he added, "There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it." Vice President Kamala Harris also said, "We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting... Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence." Apart from them, Nancy Pelosi also condemned the attack and said, "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society."