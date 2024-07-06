The Internet Goes Gaga Over This Movie’s ‘Brilliant’ Parody Featuring Donald Trump

A month ago, during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Donald Trump went on a rant concerning sharks and sinking boats. Since then, he has been the target of internet mockery. More recently, a spoof video using Trump's clip combined with a scene from the American psychological drama film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest appeared on Twitter. In the video, a nurse at the mental hospital asks Trump, "Maybe you can tell us why?" after that, Trump starts babbling on about boats and sharks, leaving everyone else bewildered.

The social media circuit went wild over this funny parody. One user commented on the clip, "I had to stop at the 25-second mark because I was laughing so hard!" Another one added, "OMG, you need a Good laugh Today, Watch This Video. Trump actually stated this when the Teleprompter quit. Trump’s Cognitive Dissonance is Truly in QUESTION." One more critic joked, "Just wondering if ... "You're traveling through another dimension" ... and there is a clip of Burgess Meredith in a judge's robe leaning over the bench and asking: "The choice is yours Mr. Trump, you can choose electrocution or sharks, which will it be?" Others simply called the edit 'brilliant.'

Last month, during his address, Trump recounted an unprecedented question he asked: would it be better to be devoured by a shark in the ocean or electrocuted on a boat? As reported by Newsweek, Trump said, "I say, what would happen if the boat sank from its weight, and you're in the boat, and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater? And there's a shark that's approximately 10 yards over there. By the way, lot of shark attacks lately, I watched some guys justifying it today."

Trump continued, "Well, they weren't really that angry. They bit off the young lady's leg because of the fact that they were, they were not hungry, but they misunderstood who she was. He said 'there's no problem with sharks, they just didn't really understand a young woman's swimming. She really got decimated and other people too, a lot of shark attacks."

He concluded his speech by adding, "I said I think it's a good question. I think there's a lot of electric current coming to that water. But you know what I'd do? If there was a shark or you get electrocuted, I'll take electrocution every single time. I'm not getting near the shark."

For bringing up boats and sharks in his address, Trump became the target of much ridicule. An individual shared on X, "The man that millions of people worship. Because he says what they're thinking... and if that video is anything to go by, it should terrify everyone." Another user sarcastically jotted down, "Let me get this straight; "Nobody asked this question before." I mean, what kind of country are we living in when scientists haven't researched the shark vs. elecrocution factor? I want to know when I'm when I'm on a sinking electric boat, what my best option is."