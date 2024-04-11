Trump's Adult Children's Secret Service Extension Hit $140,000 in Just One Month

Former President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House marked not only a shift in American politics but also a continuation of debate surrounding the allocation of taxpayer funds for the protection of his family. Reports came indicating that in the initial month following his presidency, Trump’s adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump—alongside their spouses, collectively incurred approximately $140,000 in expenses for Secret Service security.

The revelation, brought to light by the group Citizens for Ethics, sparked widespread discussion regarding the financial burden placed on taxpayers to safeguard the Trump family post-presidency.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew H. Walker

As mentioned by The Guardian, typically, when a president exits office, Secret Service protection for their family ceases. However, Trump introduced a new regulation that extended security coverage for his family for an additional six months beyond his departure—an unprecedented move that prompted scrutiny and debate over its necessity and fairness to taxpayers.

The reported $140,000 expenditure solely encompassed the Secret Service's operational costs and did not factor in expenses associated with securing Trump's properties in New Jersey, Palm Beach, and Briarcliff. According to Citizens for Ethics, the inclusion of these additional costs would further escalate the total expenditure. Documents obtained by Citizens for Ethics revealed a pattern of extensive travel by Trump's children, necessitating substantial spending on transportation and accommodations for Secret Service personnel. Expenditures exceeded $52,000 for transportation and surpassed $88,000 for lodging.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Von Holden

The watchdog group cautioned that if the Trump children continued their frequent travel, the cost of maintaining their security could soar to nearly $1 million. A comparative analysis highlighted that the Trumps' post-presidential travel surpassed that of their predecessors, particularly the Obamas, thereby amplifying the financial burden on taxpayers.

While Secret Service protection for former presidents and their families is customary, the Trumps' situation deviated from the norm. Previous presidents, such as Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, sought additional protection primarily during their children's formative years.

Moreover, it wasn't solely the Trump family that received extended security measures. Former officials from the Trump administration, including Steven Mnuchin, Mark Meadows, and Robert O'Brien, retained Secret Service protection upon Trump's departure from office.

Federal law mandates lifelong security coverage for Donald and Melania Trump, with their son Barron afforded protection until he reaches 16 years of age. However, scrutiny intensified when Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's vacation in Utah, staying at Trump-owned properties, incurred costs of $62,599 over a mere 10-day period.

Similarly, Eric and Lara Trump's expenditures at the Briarcliff property and their travels to various destinations, including New York, Miami, and Palm Beach, amounted to $12,742. Donald Trump Jr.'s trips to New York City, Long Island, and upstate New York accrued expenses totaling $13,337.

The transparency provided by these figures, Citizens for Ethics contends that there remains a notable lack of clarity regarding the extent of expenditure at Trump's businesses. The organization advocates for continued scrutiny to ensure that taxpayer funds are utilized judiciously and transparently.