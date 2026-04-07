Trump Wonders If He’ll Live to See Mars Mission During Call With Artemis II Astronauts

President Donald Trump on Monday, April 6, reflected on whether he would live to see future space milestones during a live call with four NASA astronauts on a historic six-hour lunar flyby as part of the Artemis II mission.

The president held a 13-minute conversation with the crew aboard the Orion spacecraft as they traveled to the far side of the moon and captured an Earthrise image, according to NASA.

During the call, Trump heaped praise on the crew, which included three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut, for their efforts that “pave the way for America’s return to the lunar surface very soon.”

Rocky’s catchphrase, “Amaze, Amaze, Amaze,” was referenced in NASA’s comms with the Artemis II crew. pic.twitter.com/8wVdVCrvXk — Pubity (@pubity) April 6, 2026

Trump also expressed hopes for Americans to establish a long-term presence on the moon and eventually reach Mars, while acknowledging uncertainty about witnessing those milestones himself.

“We will plant our flag once again, and this time we won’t just leave footprints — we’ll establish a permanent presence on the moon and push on to Mars,” he said.

“That will be very exciting. I’m waiting for that so much. I’d love to be here, but maybe we won’t make it in terms of timing,” Trump added. Later in the call, Trump also suggested that NASA could undertake a “big trip to Mars” in the future.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a March 24 statement that the agency aims to return to the moon before the end of Trump’s term, establish a sustained presence and maintain U.S. leadership in space.

Trump had earlier announced plans to speak with the Artemis II crew:

President Trump announced he will soon speak live with the Artemis II crew following their lunar flyby mission. pic.twitter.com/swe0dqNagf — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) April 7, 2026

According to NASA, an additional Artemis mission is planned for 2027, followed by at least one lunar surface landing annually thereafter.

Trump signed an executive order last December aimed at ensuring American space leadership, outlining a policy to expand human exploration, strengthen economic and security interests, and support commercial space development. The order prioritizes establishing elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030 to support sustained operations and future Mars exploration.

The president also congratulated the Artemis II crew following the mission:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump CONGRATULATES the crew of Artemis II on a successful launch. “GOD BLESS THEM. These are brave people!” pic.twitter.com/VIAclUT9Pb — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) April 2, 2026

The policy also emphasizes improving sustainability and cost-effectiveness in launch systems, including expanding commercial partnerships. It further calls for developing advanced capabilities to support long-term space exploration goals.

According to the executive order, these efforts will rely on optimizing research investments and leveraging emerging technologies to advance mission capabilities.