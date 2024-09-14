Trump Trolled Over His 'Abdul' Obsession as He Mentions Him in Presidential Debate with Harris

Donald Trump's presidential debate with Kamala Harris sparked a string of memes on the internet. The funniest and most intriguing of them all has been the former President's remarks on Abdul. Netizens were quick to catch the phrase and ask who is Abdul exactly, as they continued with the meme frenzy. During the recent presidential debate, Trump made a wild claim that he sent Abdul a picture of his house, which left everyone stupefied and confused as to why he mentioned Abdul and who exactly was the ex-POTUS referring to.

The story behind Trump showing Abdul a satellite photo of his house and how that kept American soldiers safe.



Who else thinks this is the leadership America needs back in the White House and in the world? pic.twitter.com/h6cQFWP1ae — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 11, 2024

Recalling his role in negotiations with the Taliban to bring back his men, the realtor turned Republican said that back in 2021 he ensured that he struck the deal without further escalation. According to the Daily Mail, Trump said, "He is still the head of the Taliban. & I told Abdul don't do it anymore, If you do it anymore you're going to have problems. And he said why do you send me a picture of my house? I said you're going to have to figure that out, Abdul. & for 18 months we had nobody killed." The statement didn't get ignored as netizens carried on with memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

abdul after trump tells him to stop the beef pic.twitter.com/HVhqhmvhsv — 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜🤎 (@kingknowsball) September 11, 2024

Internet users trolled Trump as @eyeamsabrina tweeted, "Ngl trump ate with the 'Why are you sending me a picture of my house? You’ll have to figure that out Abdul'" Another user @Fxtchris joked, "This nigga Trump said he showed Abdul a picture of his house to let him know he could have him fried at any given time." @AlexChecked quipped, "President Trump, why are you showing me a picture of my house? Abdul, you're going to have to figure that out."

I told Abdul you're gonna have problems!!



Vintage Trump. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 11, 2024

While several supporters chimed in with their research on who is Abdul. User @bonchieredstate tweeted, "The press: 'Hahaha, Trump is so stupid, who is Abdul? It's unclear who he was even talking about!'" confirming that Trump was referring to Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the co-founders of Taliban. According to Daily Mail, there is no Taliban leader named Abdul and neither Trump gave out the leader's full name the head of the terror organization which now rules Afghanistan after the American troops were called back by the Republican nominee when he was the POTUS.

The press: "Hahaha, Trump is so stupid, who is Abdul? It's unclear who he was even talking about!" pic.twitter.com/rNObHGK7CC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2024

Trump's response came when ABC's David Muir asked Harris about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Reports have revealed that Abdul is a Taliban policy leader who negotiated with Mike Pompeo. Currently, he serves as the first deputy prime minister in Afghanistan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump added, "It was a very good agreement. The reason it was good, it was – we were getting out. We would have been out faster than them, but we wouldn't have lost the soldiers. We wouldn't have left many Americans behind." While Harris shook her head in disagreement as she smirked at Trump's claims.