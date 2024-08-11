The Truth Behind Prince Harry's Awkward Pose With Melania Trump That Sparked Memes Online

Who doesn't recall the viral image of Prince Harry posing with the then-FLOTUS Melania Trump that sparked memes all over the internet? The picture which dates back to the year 2017 was taken when the First Lady of the USA paid her visit during the Invictus Games in Toronto. The photograph shows the Duke of Sussex hiding his thumb and middle fingers in his jacket exposing only his index and pinky finger.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pool

The picture gives and impression that Harry is signalling at something. However, this was not the case at all. The awkward picture became the laughingstock of the internet as netizens dubbed it to be a secret signal. Body language expert Patti Wood claimed that the royal family member's hand gesture was similar to the devil's horn as reported by Glamour. The truth behind the picture however was revealed later by CNN correspondent Kate Bennett. During an exclusive word with the Daily Front Row where she said, Harry "was reaching in to unbutton his coat to sit down, but the cameras kept clicking so he still had his hand in there in that weird way." Clearing the air she continued, "He was pausing. He wasn’t throwing a secret gang sign. They got held up in the pictures."

If you remember when Melania visited Harry during Trump's first term, the Prince purposely flashed devil horns along with his hand conspicuously halfway into his jacket. Many say this is a Freemason sign. You can tell that Melania is uncomfortable with what he is doing and it… pic.twitter.com/ppwRCh5H2X — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) March 26, 2024

Adding further Bennett said, "It was an amazing day, it was her first international solo trip. It was very moving to watch her at the Invictus Games as the Wounded Warriors and the USA team came out...." Reporting Trump's time during the Games the CNN journalist shared, "Although the press was seated quite far from her, we could see her, and I could tell that she was doing the hand motions or when she was doing a standing ovation. It was very interesting to watch her."

The hand gesture is called the hidden hand. — Goose_Hole_Jabber_Wocky (@GooseHoleJW) March 31, 2024

Clarifying further on the hand gesture in the viral picture that sparked memes online, the journalist also recalled that Harry has previously been caught in a similar pose with his wife Meghan Markle, First Lady Michelle Obama, and First Lady Jill Biden as well. The Good Housekeeping had previously explained, that around the Trump family in his previous meeting back in 2019 Harry faced a similar situation. Body language expert Traci Brown shared, "He's covering his solar plexus area (the vital organs) and protecting it, which just says he's not quite comfortable in the situation — who would be with all those photographers around and people like myself analyzing him?"

It’s not a Freemason sign but it’s something strange — bulldogmum (@bulldogbaby1927) March 26, 2024

The relationship between Donald Trump and Harry isn't as cordial lately. Recently, Trump commented on the Prince calling him out for speaking against the royal family. "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump said during an interview with Daily Express. The former President also went on to accuse the Biden administration of protecting the Sussexes as he brought up the royal's immigration status.