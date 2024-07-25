When Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Sparked Reunion Rumors After Sharing a Affectionate Moment

Ben and Jen (Garner) got cozy. The former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have an "affectionate" moment while out and about in the Gone Girl actor's car alongside their 13-year-old daughter Seraphina in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15, 2023. The 'private' moment captured between the exes was the center of attention.

Image Source: Getty Images | Christopher Polk

The photos and videos showed the ex-flames out on parenting duties when the duo embraced each other in a hug, as reported by Page Six. Garner, reportedly seated in the back seat of Affleck's vehicle, leaned forward to take her ex in an affectionate embrace. The parents of three were accompanied by their daughter, who was sitting next to her dad in the passenger seat. The videos obtained exclusively by the outlet showed the 51-year-old leaning towards his ex-wife while she exited the car. They were all smiles throughout, and the Justice League star drove the Daredevil actress up to her vehicle and picked up one of their daughters. The ex-flames share two more children: 17-year-old Violet and 11-year-old Samuel.

The 13 Going on 30 star wore a casual white t-shirt paired with blue jeans, held a multi-colored cardigan in hand, and was caught smiling at Affleck as she headed towards her car. Despite their split, the two Hollywood A-listers maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share intimate moment inside car together pic.twitter.com/jqYlVEomaz — Pop 𝕏 (@PopNothing9) September 17, 2023

Their relationship was malled by rumors of infidelity and gambling woes. But regardless, they remained on good terms. The ex-couple married back in 2005, and a day after they celebrated their tenth anniversary, the duo publicly announced their separation. The Alias actor moved on with a businessman, John Miller, whereas Affleck rekindled his love for ex-fling Jennifer Lopez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Speaking with Vogue in November 2022, JLo gushed over the parents for raising their three kids so well. In the interview, she admitted Garner as an "amazing co-parent" and revealed that the ex-couple "work really well together... The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said. Their blended family situation is one of a kind and certainly not an easy ride. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far," JLo continued. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me, and my kids have a new ally in him," the singer explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

Lopez, too, shares two kids with her former husband, Marc Anthony—Twins Max and Emme. The Mother actress and Affleck rekindled their romance that died down in the 2000s. The couple, lovingly known as "Bennifer," got together after calling off their engagement in 2004. The two eloped to Las Vegas and took wedding vows at midnight at the Little White Wedding Chapel before throwing a grand ceremony again for their friends and family. The two miraculously found their way back in 2021 and have been going strong since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The two eloped to Las Vegas and took wedding vows at midnight at the Little White Wedding Chapel before throwing a grand ceremony again for their friends and family. The two miraculously found their way back in 2021 and have been going strong since.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 18, 2023. It has since been updated.