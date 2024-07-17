Rapper Drake Shares Video of His $100 Million Toronto Mansion Severely Flooded Amid Torrential Rains

Drake's $100 million mansion in Toronto succumbed to heavy torrential rains experienced in Canada. The God's Plan rapper shared the devastating video of his severely damaged home on his Instagram Stories as a massive rain storm struck the city on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. But the singer tried to lighten the seemingly shocking situation with his joke.

"This better be Espresso Martini," the 37-year-old wrote the text on his video who was soaked in the dirty water up to his ankles. Drake shot the clip from his perspective which showed a man standing in the doorway, attempting to stop the water flow to get inside. The flooded water filled his luxury dressing room, featuring a three-tiered cart and two tufted stools, as per The Sun.

Drake then panned the camera down to his feet immersed in the ankle-deep rushing water. In one of the shots, he seems to be holding a broom in his hand as the filthy, muddy water floods his million-dollar mansion.

According to Environment Canada, the torrential rainfall in the city caused a lot of damage, including nearly 167,000 Canadian citizens being left without power. The 4-inch rainstorm was reported to be so intense this time that it broke the city's rainfall record from 1941, as per BBC. Other than homes, the videos coming out also showed nearly every car submerged in the sludgy water.

Meteorologist Dave Phillips told local news station CP24 that the cascading flow of water was due to three consecutive rainfalls that hit the city prior to the floods, "We had 25 percent more rain in three hours than we'd have normally in the whole month of July with all the thunderstorms and systems that moved through."

The Canadian rapper's Toronto home was previously in the headlines when an intruder trespassed the boundary and shot gunfires leaving his security guard badly injured in May 2024. The police at the time reported that the shooting happened around 2 A.M when they found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. The alleged shooter fled the crime scene in his vehicle.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said in a statement, "This is no different than any other investigation. It's maybe more high profile because there's more people here, but we treat it like any other incident. We'll be using all our resources. Our teams will be doing as much as they can to investigate this," as per ABC News.

The next day after the shooting incident, another suspicious man broke into the five-time Grammy winner's home. The unidentified man reportedly tried to force his way into his mansion but was eventually apprehended and detained by Toronto police officials on the grounds of mental health issues.

At the time, fans speculated that Kendrick Lamar had something to do with these back-to-back incidents, citing his feud with Drake but police refused no such evidence exists to prove these claims.