Trump Tried to Woo Stormy Daniels With 'Painful' Impression of Burt Reynolds in His Underwear

In the whirlwind of life, there are often unexpected encounters that leave us pondering the strangeness of it all. For adult film star Stormy Daniels, one such encounter involved none other than former President Donald Trump, who, according to her, attempted a seduction tactic that left much to be desired. In a recent interview with Vogue, Daniels talked about an intriguing moment from 2006, when she found herself face-to-face with Trump in his Nevada hotel suite. Painting the scene, she said, “I don’t know what happened. I’m standing there, in the doorway [of the bathroom], and all of a sudden he’s there in his underwear, doing the world’s worst Burt Reynolds impression.”

At the time, Daniels was riding high on her success in the adult entertainment industry, seeking to transition into mainstream entertainment. As mentioned by the New York Post, her meeting with Trump came about after an invitation to discuss a potential appearance on his reality show, The Celebrity Apprentice, during a chance encounter at a golf tournament.

However, what began as a seemingly innocuous dinner meeting took an unexpected turn, according to Daniels. She alleged that the night ended 'dubiously consensual' encounter: "I know I didn’t say no. But I also know I didn’t say yes. I wasn’t threatened. … I don’t know. I just don’t know." Later, Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, facilitated a payment of $130,000 to Daniels, ostensibly to keep the encounter under wraps.

Now, with Trump facing legal scrutiny over the alleged falsification of business documents related to the payout, Daniels reflected on the ambiguity of the encounter. She also said, “I remember thinking his bodyguard is right outside that door; what happens if I hit him? Is that bodyguard going to come in here and hurt me?” Recalling the moment, Daniels expressed concerns about her safety, wondering what might happen if she were to resist.

Despite the surreal and sometimes alarming nature of her experience, Daniels maintains a sense of disbelief at the trajectory her life has taken since news of her relationship with Trump surfaced in 2018. She also said about the real estate mogul, "He was smart! Not, like, Einstein, but like, he spoke in whole sentences," she reflected wryly. “Sometimes I see him on TV and I’m like — what happened? Who even is that guy? I’m as confused by his hold over people as everyone else.”

Daniels also talked about how she felt the media didn't represent her properly, preferring to call her Stephanie Clifford instead of her stage name. She wished they'd acknowledge her as a porn star and a writer/director too. She also felt there was a double standard in how people talked about her involvement in the situation with Trump. She said it seemed like they were treating her role as just a way to sell stuff, even though her merchandise sales went up after Trump's indictment.

As for her future plans, Daniels hinted at making a movie but didn't say much else. She also said she's not really into politics and wishes she could just talk about horses. She joked about how crazy her life is, saying she wouldn't be surprised if she became president one day.

Although she wasn't asked to talk in front of the grand jury that indicted Trump, “I’d like him to get what’s coming for once,” she said. “But that’s about me, and there’s other stuff that’s more, like, about the country…” Trump turned himself in and faced his arraignment on April 9th, and the hush-money trial is currently underway.