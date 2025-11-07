“Trump Throws JD Vance Under The Bus” – President Trolled Online for Freezing at SNAP Question

What was meant to be a simple question about the release of SNAP funds quickly turned into unexpected trouble for Donald Trump. The President hosted a business meeting for representatives from Central Asia. Also, in attendance were Donald Trump’s loyal aides JD Vance and Marco Rubio.

During the session, a reporter asked Donald Trump a question about the release of funds for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). For context, over 40 million Americans rely on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which provides about $715 a month for a family of four. The reporter asked Trump, “A federal judge ruled that the administration has to fund SNAP fully. DOJ said they’re gonna appeal. What’s your message to folks as we’re headed to Thanksgiving?”

Q: A federal judge ruled that the administration has to fully fund SNAP. DOJ said they’re gonna appeal. What’s your message to folks as we’re headed to Thanksgiving? TRUMP: *looks at JD Vance* you wanna gowithater pic.twitter.com/r3xMIifPXg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

After listening to the question, Trump froze for a moment, looked at Vice President JD Vance, and asked, “You wanna go with that or…?” Vance replied to the reporter’s comment, calling the ruling “absurd.” He added, “You have a federal judge effectively telling us what we have to do in the midst of the Democrat government shutdown.”

“What we’d like to do is to have the Democrats open up the government, of course, then we can fund SNAP, and we can also do a lot of other good things for the American people but in the midst of a shutdown, we can’t have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation,” Vance continued.

A section of the Internet was quick to point out Trump’s inability to answer the SNAP-related question. “Wait so now he can’t even answer questions,” asked a person. Another netizen wrote, flagging the same, “He literally is not able to answer questions coherently and is just passing them off to VP. He is not able to function at all; this is so insane to me.”

A furious user on X wrote, “The man who claims he cares about the American people can’t even answer a question about hunger before Thanksgiving. Just another empty suit moment.” Another X user wrote, “Man can rant for hours about imaginary tariffs but can’t answer a simple question on SNAP. Yikes!”

Inputs from another user on X: “It sounds like JD Vance is taking the reins.” Another user drew a comparison with Joe Biden and wrote, “Man Biden looking like the fountain of youth compared to grumpy Trump tonight.” Another comment on the thread read, “Trump throws JD under the bus.”

Slamming Vance’s statement, an X user wrote, “It’s an ‘absurd ruling’ to make us give food to elderly and disabled people, children, and working folks who don’t make a living wage. Got it.” Some more netizens tried decoding Vance’s comment. “TRANSLATION: “It’s absurd that we have to follow a judge’s order to feed the hungry people of this country,” read another comment.

JD Vance is said to be one of the most loyal aides of Donald Trump. However, Trump recently took a swipe at Vance earlier this week. The President made a joke at the expense of JD Vance while mentioning Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s efficient staff.

“I want my cabinet to behave like that … Never seen men so scared in their lives,” said Trump. He jokingly added, “JD doesn’t behave like that. JD butts into conversations. At least for a couple of days, we’ll keep you long-term, but a couple of days of that would be nice.”

Trump on President Xi: “During the meeting, he’s here, and he’s got about 6 people on each side. And every one of those people were at attention. And I made a comment to one of them and it got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him. I said, I want my cabinet to behave like… pic.twitter.com/j5AhRzTdz4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the rising living costs notwithstanding, Trump continues to claim, “I’ve done so much, energy is way down. Look at energy. We’ll have $2 gas. That brings everything else down. Groceries are way down, other than beef. The country’s doing very well, but as Republicans, you have to talk about it.” Trump’s statement comes in the wake of the government shutdown, which has lasted more than a month, affecting many American families.