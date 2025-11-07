‘Affordability Is Dead!’ — Laura Coates and Jasmine Crockett Clap Back at Trump’s Tariffs

Donald Trump has added one more issue to the list of challenges against him — rising costs that are hitting Americans hard.

The Supreme Court has already heard several challenges to the tariffs set by the U.S. President. Many high-tech companies have argued that these rates violate the law and must be immediately stopped. As a result, the justices will deliberate on these complaints and arguments ahead of the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, CNN host Laura Coates had a strong reaction to the issue, especially following Tuesday’s election results. She also agreed that the new challenges and pleas before the Court could have a direct impact on the upcoming elections. Laura took a sharp swipe at the rise in living costs, adding that the concept of affordability may soon disappear.

Trump is really losing his grasp on reality. That or his advisors are lying to him about the cost of groceries, utilities, and clothing. Maybe it is because he hasn’t been in a grocery store his entire life. Not everyone gets to eat like him.https://t.co/7S0hAfavPz — S D (@SD350B3) November 6, 2025

Laura was joined by U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett, who also shared her thoughts on Trump’s tariffs. She explained that these tariffs could only work if people were made to understand their impact. She said, “Right now, we know that the Supreme Court is looking at whether or not they are going to overturn the tariffs that, in my opinion, have been illegally inflicted upon all of us.” Crockett further added that these tariffs have definitely made life far from affordable.

Finally, Jasmine remarked that the last possible resort would only work if the Supreme Court stepped in and intervened. Her statement read, “So what I don’t want to happen is, once and if the Supreme Court decides to save Donald Trump from himself, and things are reduced in cost, people say, ‘Well, everything is going well,’ without fully understanding that it wasn’t him—it wasn’t him.”

Crockett made it very clear that there will be no end to Americans’ suffering unless Donald Trump decides to make things easier regarding the tariffs. She also highlighted the U.S. President’s reluctance to maintain good trade relations with Mexico and Canada. She said, “He would still be looking at you crazy every time you’re like, ‘Well, Mr. President, Canada is our friend, or Mexico is our friend. So why is it that you’re making it more difficult? Why is it that we are not going to have great trade partners?’”

The Trump administration has made a ‘cardinal sin’ in reversing clean energy policies in both his terms. As a result, the US has seen reduction in investments, rising energy costs, not to mention pollution too, and rendered them behind Europe and China in renewables deployment.… — J (@Being__J) November 6, 2025

Mounting her appreciation for the efforts put in by the Supreme Court, Jasmine explained, “Even when you’re in Texas, our biggest trade partner is Mexico, you know, so I want to make sure that we communicate if there is any relief that comes because of tariffs, that it was the Supreme Court. And y’all know I don’t love this Supreme Court. So I mean, if I’m giving credit there, then that means they deserve the credit.”

The response from U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett was heard loud and clear by netizens, who agreed with nearly every word she said. Many online users highlighted that she was right to deny Trump any credit, especially since the tariff rates he set are already skyrocketing.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump recently expressed his lack of interest in hearing criticism about the tariff slabs. He said, “I wanted to go so badly… I don’t want to do anything to deflect from the importance of that decision.” The 79-year-old argued that if he had not made this choice, America would have been “weakened” and left in a “financial mess” for years to come.