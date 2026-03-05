Trump Threatens Total Trade Embargo on Spain After Madrid Denies Military Base Access for Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Madrid this week after Spain refused to allow America to use its military bases for strikes on Iran. During a White House meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump suggested cutting off all trade with the ally.

“Spain has been terrible,” Trump told reporters.

He added that he directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to explore pausing U.S. dealings with the country. The dispute between Washington and Madrid over North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) spending and the limits of U.S. influence over its European partners has increased exponentially.

The immediate trigger was that Spain didn’t allow U.S. attacks on Iran to be launched from American bases on Spanish soil. The U.S.’s key installations in southern Spain include Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base. According to reports, Washington had already moved 15 aircraft and tankers out of the facilities after Spain’s government refused access.

As of now, Trump has gone so far as to threaten: “We could just fly in and use [Spain’s bases] (…) but we don’t have to.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is firmly anti-war as the situation in the Middle East escalates. Summing up his government’s position, Sánchez described the crisis as a “disaster” and said that Spain’s policy is “no to war.”

His administration also criticized U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran, which made Madrid one of the most outspoken critics within the European Union (EU).

Trump thus revived a complaint that Spain spends too little on defense compared to other NATO members. Washington keeps pushing allies to raise defense spending to five percent of GDP. Spain lags far behind that target.

Trump, however, suggested he could impose a full embargo: “We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to do with Spain.”

He also referenced a recent Supreme Court ruling on tariffs, which he thinks confirmed he could impose such economic measures under emergency authority.

But trade experts like Jennifer Hillman (a trade law professor at Georgetown University) say that the court decision Trump referenced did not address embargo powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. So, to impose an embargo, the president would have to name Spain an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. security.

An adjunct law professor at New York University, Peter Shane, questioned whether Spain’s refusal to allow bases for what he described as an “unprovoked attack on Iran” could even qualify as such a threat. Meanwhile, Spain’s position has not changed.

French President Emmanuel Macron showed solidarity with Spain, as EU Internal Market Commissioner Stéphane Séjourné warned that threats against one state should be seen as threats against the EU. As EU member states collectively bargain with the U.S. on tariffs and trade agreements, if Trump singles out Spain, it could lead to a transatlantic dispute.

Yet, the U.S. runs a trade surplus with Spain. In 2025, American exports to Spain were $26.1 billion, and imports were $21.3 billion. Spain’s exports to the U.S. include olive oil, auto parts, steel and chemicals. Thus, for now, no embargo has been imposed.

