U.S. Tells Americans to ‘Depart Now’ From 14 Countries as Iran War Spreads

The U.S. State Department urged Americans late Monday to “depart now” from 14 countries and territories in the Middle East, citing “serious safety risks” as the war with Iran spread throughout the region.

In an alert reported by CBS News, the department listed Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. The warning came as airspace closures and airport disruptions complicated travel for U.S. citizens trying to leave.

On Tuesday, the State Department said it was organizing charter flights from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan for Americans. They would “continue to secure additional capacity as security conditions allow,” CBS News reported. The department also mentioned that it was helping Americans book commercial flights where options remained, including in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Egypt. Additionally, it said it was increasing ground transportation options for Americans wanting to leave Israel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Tuesday that “almost 1,600” Americans had requested help leaving the region. The department reported that they had received calls from almost 3,000 U.S. citizens in the area and would “waive any requirement for American citizens to reimburse the government for travel expenses.”

The department advised all non-emergency U.S. government personnel and their families to leave Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. Several U.S. embassies in the region announced closures or suspended consular services as the situation evolved.

Any American in the Middle East who wishes to leave, call the State Department at +1-202-501-4444. pic.twitter.com/yfnEEEHdMU — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) March 4, 2026

Many Americans described a frantic search for viable routes as flights were canceled and airports restricted operations. “We’re honestly trapped,” said Sasha Hoffman, an American from Chicago who was vacationing in Dubai when the strikes began. “It’s really frustrating that right now the U.S. is saying ‘Americans come home’ when in reality we can’t come home. We’ve had flights booked today, tomorrow; all of them are canceled.”

In Israel, Tamar Rubinstein, who is pregnant with twins, told CBS News she planned to take a bus to Egypt and then fly through Europe back to Chicago, a journey she said would take about two and a half days. “There’s such a lack of clarity,” she said.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said early Tuesday that the embassy was receiving many requests about leaving Israel and warned that “there are VERY LIMITED options.” Huckabee emphasized that the U.S. Embassy could not evacuate or directly assist Americans in leaving the country.

CNN highlighted the wider impact on travelers. In a segment aired March 3, CNN International anchor Kristie Lu Stout said, “The Iran conflict has triggered global travel chaos as major airports across the Middle East remain closed or restricted, and major airlines cancel or reroute flights.”

The State Department estimated that 9,000 Americans had left the Middle East since the conflict began, CBS News reported. The department encouraged Americans needing help to contact its call center for guidance on flights and other travel options.