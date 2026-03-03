News

Is World War III Closer Than We Think After U.S.-Iran Strike? Psychotherapist Weighs In

Published on: March 3, 2026 at 10:25 AM ET

Many people are stressed due to several predictions on possible World War III.

How to mentally prepare for WW3
An expert shared how to prepare for the possibility of WW3 after strikes on Iran. (Image Source: Burnt Pineapple Productions/ Wikimedia Commons)

After the U.S. strike on Iran that launched the ‘Epic Fury’ mission, many theories about the possibility of World War III have emerged. While the conflict is limited to the Middle East, the fear of World War III (WW3) has increased.

The U.S.-Israel strike on Iran has led to unrest in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE, making the region increasingly unsafe for civilians. Chilling predictions about WW3 are not new. Elon Musk previously stated in an interview how it would happen at some point.

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Vladimir Putin of already starting it. Many countries are at war, but it would only be considered World War III if NATO countries became directly involved.

Considering the current situation, both social media platforms and news outlets are advancing the narrative of World War III. As a result, many people may want to prepare to face the reality of a war.

Psychotherapist Eloise Skinner shared her views with UNILAD and said,

“Because each individual will have a different emotional or psychological response to these kinds of world-level events, I think the first step would be to identify how you actually feel about the threat, on an individual level, and then address those feelings separately.”

Furthermore, she implied that a person should understand their own emotional responses to a situation. She suggested Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques to deal with the uncertainty of situations. She also advised practicing present-moment awareness.

She said anxious individuals should find “practical ways for grounding and reassurance.” For example, it’s best not to doomscroll social media and develop structure in daily routines.

Skinner also added, “If you know that talking about your fears or concerns feels helpful, you could seek support from a mental health professional, or use a tool like journaling to help you process emotions.” In addition, she suggested people can reduce stress by spending time around friends and family, especially during the working week. Talking to someone you trust can help you, too.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said he aims to end the war within four weeks.

