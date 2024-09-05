Trump Thinks Melania is 'Key' to His Campaign While Barron is His 2024 Game Changer, Here's Why

Despite what the media says about Donald Trump's equation with his wife and kids, the Republican candidate credited his family for being his rock. In an exclusive sit-down with Daily Mail, the 78-year-old politician said how his rarely-seen wife Melania Trump was 'key' to his campaign and how his teenage son Barron is bringing the GenZ energy into his reelection bid.

Amid the tight race with Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, Trump discussed how his family played a significant role throughout his campaign trail but, complained that they were 'unfairly' treated. When the correspondent asked him if they'd see more of Melania, he, with his eyes all lit up, said 'he'd love to' have her more but also noted a major roadblock to her frequent presence.

As we look toward the future and the challenges that lie ahead, we must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism. By uniting in our common goals, we can create a brighter and more promising future for all. https://t.co/Vbyt8yor8X pic.twitter.com/Kj4fZPKDaw — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 21, 2024

"Well, I would like to. It's not a question of that. It's a nasty world for me," the ex-president said while also lamenting, "It's not nasty for Democrats like it is for me. And I would like to have my family not have to go out there and go in front of some of the things that you know happen." He also said that although the Slovenian cares about the country, "she'll do whatever necessary, she hasn't been treated properly."

Meanwhile, he also discussed his 18-year-old son Barron's contribution to his 2024 campaign. The fresh graduate may not be on the campaign trail, but he's actively involved in helping his father win GenZ support by orchestrating strategies to rope in as many young voters as he can. Trump is alien to the power of 'influencer' culture and that's where Barron's been filling in for his father.

He, along with his right-wing GenZ best friend Bo Loudon from Palm Beach, Florida, are acting as Trump's social media experts behind the scenes. The tech-savvy teens are closely monitoring several famous streaming platforms like YouTube and others to lure online stars with millions of followers to convince them of Trump's presidential prowess and get them out to vote for him in November.

Donald Trump arrived to Adin Ross’ stream while ‘Many Men’ is playing pic.twitter.com/7jcK8uLlh6 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 5, 2024

"He knows so much about it," Trump said of Barron, referring to how the teenager set up his father's interview with controversial streamer Adin Ross, to increase his likability among GenZ, "Adin Ross, you know, I mean, I do some people that I wasn't so familiar with, different generation. He knows every one of them. And we've had tremendous success."

Kamala Harris is trying to create an army of Gen Z influencers to support her...



America's RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT, Donald J. Trump, has the support of Gen Z!



GEN-Z STANDS WITH TRUMP!



The beauty of Trump is that people of all ages love and support him! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tr6G5fBoHZ — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 18, 2024

And it somehow seems to have worked in favor of Trump since his live stream with Ross, which was filmed at Mar-a-Lago, had more than 580,000 live viewers at its peak and was one of the third-most consecutively viewed streams on the Kick platform in 2024.

In addition, his other children- Don Jr., Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Eric Trump have had their own contributions throughout his campaign. But Trump ranted, "My kids gave up so much, and all they did is get accused of Russia, Russia, Russia and all these hoaxes, you know, misinformation, disinformation."