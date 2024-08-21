Trump is Reportedly Seeking Help from This Top Influencer to Dim Kamala Harris' GenZ Appeal

Can GenZ save Donald Trump's sinking MAGA ship? The ex-president's campaign has experienced its most tormented month after Kamala Harris's growing popularity dominated the media, especially among the young lot. So, in the aftermath, the Republican nominee has been looking out for some top influencers, courtesy of his son Barron Trump, to steal the show from Harris.

Happy Wednesday. My name is Bo Loudon, I’m 17, in Florida, and I’m casting my FIRST EVER vote for Donald Trump in November.



Share and follow if you're with me! pic.twitter.com/SJcPkL1iVm — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 14, 2024

Bo Loudon, Barron's best friend, and a right-wing influencer, is reportedly acting as Trump's social media expert in wooing GenZ. Apparently, the 17-year-old tech-savvy teen is keeping a close eye on a number of streaming platforms like YouTube and others to lure online stars with millions of fans and followers to get out and vote for Trump.

As an insider confirmed to Daily Mail, "Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset. He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't have much of a clue about."

Kamala Harris is trying to create an army of Gen Z influencers to support her...



America's RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT, Donald J. Trump, has the support of Gen Z!



GEN-Z STANDS WITH TRUMP!



The beauty of Trump is that people of all ages love and support him! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tr6G5fBoHZ — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 18, 2024

Loudon, who claims to be Barron's best friend on social media, is the son of conservative commentator Gina Loudon and an ex-Missouri state senator John William Loudon. As a resident of South Florida, Loudon and his family are frequent faces at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. He's also an active user of all social media platforms and has undoubtedly become one of the significant young voices endorsing the ex-commander-in-chief for a second term.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Loudon🇺🇸🥂 (@boloudon)

So far, the teenager has amassed more than 200,000 Instagram followers and 120,000 X, formerly Twitter followers. His social media feed screams Trump in every sense of the word, and he poses alongside many MAGA World celebrities like Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Kyle Rittenhouse.

It's always an honor getting a photo with my FAVORITE PRESIDENT, but this was time was different and much more special.



Trump asked how I was doing, double checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them… pic.twitter.com/WTRf7BZ5id — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 5, 2024

On August 6, 2024, Loudon flashed a smile alongside Trump at Mar-a-Lago with his signature thumbs-up pose, and gushed, "It's always an honor getting a photo with my FAVORITE PRESIDENT. Trump asked how I was doing, double-checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them all how great my mom @RealDrGina

and I am. Trump truly has the biggest heart ever. Gen-Z Stands With Trump!"

The young man, alongside Barron, kickstarted Trump's GenZ strategy by lining up a 90-minute interview with Kick influencer Adin Ross, a controversial streamer who has been banned from Twitch. Around 500,000 people tuned into the live stream, including 100 million listeners according to the figures updated on the Truth Social platform. During the chat, Trump said his son Barron introduced him to Ross' content, "Barron, he said, 'Dad, he's really big,'" as per Newsweek.

Additionally, Barron and Loudon are pressing the Republican candidate to get closer to their favorite internet personalities- from YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul to billionaire business mogul Patrick Bet-David, host of the PBD podcast. Back in April, the 18-year-old hosted a 'power summit' banquet for Bet-David, his favorite MMA fighter Colby Covington, and the entrepreneur Justin Waller, controversial media personality Andrew Tate's business partner.

Meanwhile, Trump is finding his feet among GenZ, his Democratic rival Harris already won over the American youth by addressing their issues, participating in TikTok trends, and much more. Since Joe Biden stepped down from the race, the VP has received many endorsements including an unlikely support from a British popstar Charli XCX, who has a massive following of 3.6 million millennials.

Charli xcx shows support to Kamala Harris in new tweet:



“kamala IS brat” pic.twitter.com/CbLc6h0fPh — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

Will Trump be able to keep up with Harris' GenZ fame?