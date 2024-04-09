A Woman Goes Viral on TikTok for Her Reading of Donald Trump’s $60 Bible

A TikTok video featuring a woman mocking Donald Trump’s American-themed Bible has gone viral, re-igniting criticism and mockery at the former President’s religious endeavors. In the video, the woman humorously reads passages from Trump's $59.99 Bible, and many on the internet simply could not contain their laughter and appreciation of the satire.

Actress and comedian Leah Knauer said on TikTok, “I just got a trump bible, let’s read a few passages…And when Jesus emerged from the tomb he said you know I’d love it if the cameras could show this crowd because it is rather incredible it is incredible. I hope they are showing how many people are in this room but they won’t. This is the greatest resurrection the world has ever seen. I mean the number one greatest resurrection. The world has never seen quite a resurrection quite like this. Best resurrection ever… and Jesus whispered to Mary Magdalene I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, I’d probably be dating her.”

One user commented under the TikTok video, "Make more of these!!!!!" Another lauded the content creator when they said, "That was genius, forget SNL writers! You are so funny." A third person joked, "Book of 2nd Bankruptcies has some really inspirational verses I heard," whereas a fourth user stated, "The Book of Renovations details how he overvalued his humble home.😌" Some people also came across the clip on Twitter and applauded it, with one netizen mocking Trump: "The gospel according to Fraud! (Fraud rhymes with G*d, that’s close enough for trump)."

As per Yahoo! News, the commercialization of religion through Trump’s Bible has drawn sharp condemnation from netizens. One user expressed disgust and asserted, “Putting a flag on a Bible then adding political documents to it to repackage and sell it for $60 by a man who has never read it is really some sick, twisted stuff. This is not the Christianity that comes from Jesus.”

Another user questioned the authenticity of the Bible, asking, "Does the Bible need to be endorsed by Donald Trump? Does that mean other Bibles might be fake news?" A third user quipped, "I hear the new Trump Bible comes with not just one, but two Corinthians!" As per The Wrap, the mockery extended beyond social media, with Nicolle Wallace of MSNBC's Deadline: White House joining the debate. Wallace ridiculed Trump's Bible-selling venture, calling it a fraud as she highlighted Trump's lack of genuine religious sentiment.

She said, “This is also a fraud. I mean, if he were selling waterbeds or condoms, fine…he said the greatest risk he’d taken was being sexually active in the 80s and that the Bible has nothing to do with Donald Trump. The Bible he held upside down at Lafayette Square told us so. So I think this is also part of the lie that he is propagating on his base.”

Democratic strategist Basil Smikle also chimed in, questioning the sincerity of Trump's religious endeavors and likening them to a marketing ploy. He asserted, “Equal, right, equal weight. It’s fascinating to me because he’s selling sneakers, which Black Twitter called Treason Ones, which is phenomenal. He’s selling this Bible. And, you know, I would check it to make sure the verses are what they’re supposed to be because they could be his propaganda hidden in those pages. He’ll be selling his bath water next and the hems of his garments. And we’ve seen this before.”

