Donald Trump Finds a Habit of Wife Melania and Son Barron Very Annoying: "He Has No Idea..."

Donald Trump gets irked with his wife Melania Trump's influence on his son Barron Trump. The 18-year-old has spent most of his life with his mother, away from the spotlight when his politician father was busy with his businesses. Predictably, the youngest child inherited his mother's native language and is reportedly to be fluent in Slovenian. But, a source revealed this irks Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

According to Mary Jordan, the author of The Art of Her Deal book on Melania's life, Barron still speaks in Slovenian. Sometimes, the boy even unconsciously talks to the Secret Service guards in Slovenian while living in the White House. "There's a unit within the family unit, and it's Melania, her mother, her father, and Barron. And they all speak Slovenian," Jordan told CBS News.

Naturally, the security doesn't understand the language either, including of course Trump. The former president didn't make any efforts to familiarize himself with his wife's native language, unlike his son, and complained about being clueless about their conversations. "He has said it annoys him sometimes, 'cause he has no idea what they're saying," Jordan added.

The former First Lady was born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, on April 26, 1970, and spent her childhood in Sevnica, a small town that is 30 miles away from her birthplace. Melania, who was then a Knavs, was born to father Viktor Knavs- a car salesman, and mother Amalija, employed at a local textile factory, as reported by The New York Times. The now-54-year-old married then-real-estate mogul Trump in 2005 after dating for a few years and gave birth to their only son Barron on March 20, 2006.

The teenage son is Trump's youngest out of his five kids- Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka from his wife Ivana Trump, and Tiffany with his second wife Marla Maples. Although most of his kids have been in the public eye and contributed to their father's presidential administration in their own right, Barron has been under the protective supervision of his mother who fiercely shielded the boy from media scrutiny.

The freshly-graduate son has been making more frequent public appearances and it was revealed he's multilingual. While Barron is fluent in English and Slovenia, Melania said he also speaks French. However, the former First Couple are on the same page when it comes to which language Barron should be using in public, "My opinion is that [the] more languages you speak, better it is, but when you come to America, you speak English," Melania told PEOPLE.

Here's footage of Barron speaking at the age of 4 – with a Slovenian accent, due to his lack of meaningful interaction with people other than his mother.



For his sake, I hope that his father largely remained a background character in his life. pic.twitter.com/qKvUcxxurU — David Levy  (@David_J_Levy) August 13, 2024

But a video of Barron's Slovenian accent recently resurfaced and went viral. A social media user on X, formerly Twitter, posted the clip and wrote, "Here's footage of Barron speaking at the age of 4 – with a Slovenian accent, due to his lack of meaningful interaction with people other than his mother. For his sake, I hope that his father largely remained a background character in his life."