Trump Thinks He Was Saved From the Assassination Attempt by God to ‘Straighten Out’ the Country

Former President Donald Trump recently shared his thoughts on why he believes God saved him from the assassination attempt in July. The incident, which occurred at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, has sparked discussions about divine intervention and Trump's role in American politics. Trump expressed his heightened belief in God following the near-fatal encounter.

In a Fox News interview, on August 31, he stated, "...Somebody said, like, 'Why?' And I'd like to think that God thinks that I'm gonna straighten out our country. Our country is so sick and it's so broken...and maybe that was the reason, I don't know." This wasn’t the first time Trump mentioned divine protection. Following the horrific incident, he told reporters that he believed he was being watched over. "I'm not supposed to be here. I'm supposed to be dead. By luck or by God—many people are saying it's by God—I'm still here," as per The Guardian.

Trump survived the shooting with a mere graze to his right ear, while stray bullets killed one and injured two others. Undeterred, Trump stayed focused on his campaign. In a conversation with TV host Dr. Phil McGraw last week, he reiterated his belief that he's got a special purpose. "I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country. And he thinks we're going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back."

Trump's supporters have echoed these sentiments. At the Republican National Convention, Trump declared he had survived "by the grace of almighty God." Reverend Franklin Graham, a staunch Trump ally, asserted that God had "spared his life." Even Tucker Carlson, speaking at the RNC, mused, "I think a lot of people are wondering, What is this? This doesn't look like politics. Something bigger is going on here," as per The Atlantic.

The former president's rhetoric about being blessed has truly connected with his religious supporters, who have come up with edits of Jesus standing behind Trump. Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, stated that Trump is wearing "the armor of God." However, the narrative has also sparked a lot of disagreement even among religious scholars and believers as it ignited questions about whether God intervenes in political events or selects specific politicians. More recently, such arguments have influenced a new political trend. White Christian nationalism, which sees the United States as a divinely established promised country for Christians of European origin, thinks Trump was destined by God to govern America.

Robert P. Jones, head of the Public Religion Research Institute, stated, "But this worldview trades in a kind of ex post facto theology, where being saved from danger or sickness or other disaster is seen retroactively as evidence of divine protection. Its after-the-fact selectivity is glaringly apparent. I’m certain, for example, that none of these voices would be saying it was God’s will had Trump been assassinated."