Trump Targets Female Reporter’s ‘Bad Attitude’ After Question About Growing MAGA Rift Over Immigration

The pattern of Donald Trump clashing with women reporters appears to be never-ending.

Another such incident took place on Friday when the President rebuked another female journalist over her questions regarding reported divisions within his political base over immigration policy.

The argument unfolded during a public appearance where The Washington Post reporter Natalie Allison asked Trump about the growing concern that some portion of the MAGA base did not cooperate with his immigration agenda.

Instead of answering the question, the President turned the tables by bringing the reporter into the spotlight. “Where are you from?” he asked Allison.

“Washington Post? Are you having a hard time getting readers? The Washington Post is doing very poorly… You have a very bad attitude. Go ahead,” the 79-year-old added.

The short conversation quickly went viral online. People also pointed out Trump’s repeated misconduct with reporters during his second term as a president.

Reporter: A number of people in the MAGA base say they aren’t satisfied with the administration just focusing on deporting violent criminals Trump: Who are you with? Reporter: Washington Post Trump: You’re having a hard time getting readers. You have a bad attitude. pic.twitter.com/hhM0geSv4m — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026



A similar incident took place earlier, on Tuesday, during the Oval Office’s briefing. He was seen lashing out on Kaitlan Collins, a CNN reporter, who asked him about the freshly released Epstein files.

As mentioned earlier, Trump got involved in heated arguments with two female reporters in just a week.

During his conversation with Collins, he dismissed her multiple times. “I think it’s really time for the country to get onto something else, really,” the President said.

When she continued and asked about the justice of women, who were harmed by Epstein’s wrongdoing, he got visibly frustrated.

Later on, the President criticized CNN, labelling Collins “The worst reporter, ” and said “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile.” He continued talking, telling other people “You know she’s a young woman.”

Moreover, Trump mentioned he had known Collins for over a decade and that claimed she’s a dishonest professional. “The reason you don’t smile is because you know you’re not telling the truth,” he said.

This was not the first time Trump attacked Collins. In December, he called her “Stupid and Nasty” in a Truth Social post. Owing to all these incidents, the media noted Trump’s foul language towards journalists, especially women, has become more regular.

Kaitlan Collins airs split-screen footage showing her remaining composed as Trump snaps at her for asking about Epstein. pic.twitter.com/YoMbKwq6LL — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2026

In response, The White House denied the allegation of Trump being gender biased. In December, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson, told The Independent, the President is consistent with his communication style.

“President Trump has never been politically correct, never holds back, and in large part, the American people re-elected him for his transparency,” she said.

“This has nothing to do with gender – it has everything to do with the fact that the president’s and the public’s trust in the media is at all-time lows,” Jackson added further.

As Trump continues to engage aggressively with the press, these interactions will primarily define his presidency, reflecting the relationship between White House and media.