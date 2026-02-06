Eerie Footage Shows Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Routine From Latest Epstein Files Release

A video that has now been released with the latest Epstein files dump revealing jailed child sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell in her cell.

The footage is part of a 10-hour surveillance video showing Ghislaine Maxwell’s routine in her cell at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center. The prison where it was taken is considered to be “one of the most troubled” prisons in the US.

Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of child sex trafficking and her connection with her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. At the time she was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, but has since been moved to more luxurious accommodations.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s mundane life inside a prison cell is seen in ten hours of footage in the latest release of documents from the U.S. investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

In the footage, released as part of a huge tranche of documents related to Epstein made public last week, Maxwell can be seen wandering around her cell. The video was captured by a surveillance camera on July 1, 2020, just before 2 pm and starts with Maxwell casually cleaning something in the sink in her cell.

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, Maxwell heads back to her bed and starts folding the bedding. Meanwhile, a spare orange prison uniform can be seen on the bed as she adjusts the bedding. The prisoner then lies down on her bed, picking up a book to read. That scene closes when Maxwell takes a huge yawn and continues to lie there.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Maxwell was first detained is known for its poor conditions. Talking to the Telegraph, Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the prison, claimed that it is “one of the most troubled” in the United States.

At this moment, the detention center holds some other high profile prisoners, Luigi Mangione, who was arrested for the shooting death of Brian Thompson, the CEO of the American health insurance company UnitedHealthcare on December 4 last year, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro jailed by Trump for drug trafficking.

Since the video footage was made, Maxwell has been moved to a low security prison in Texas, nicknamed “Club Fed.” She was transferred to the prison following a nine-hour meeting with Donald Trump’s deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, over a period of two days.

While Maxwell was quick to brag about feeling she had “dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass,” while comparing the move from her New York prison to “Club Fed,” there is no comparison to her former life as Epstein’s accomplice. Before her conviction, she was regularly pictured with businessmen, celebrities and politicians, including Donald Trump.

While working the sex trafficking ring and grooming young women, Maxwell regularly traveled to Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James, and flew around the world with him on his private jet. She was also photographed with politicians and celebrities, including Trump, Bill Clinton and former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Since she was imprisoned, she has repeatedly lobbied the Trump administration for a pardon, or at the least, a commutation. It was in October 2025, the Trump acknowledged he does have the power to release Ghislaine Maxwell and said he would “take a look” at the possibility of helping her.

“You know, I haven’t heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I’d have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look,” he told the media. However, the president has yet to comment on the possibility of Maxwell’s release and he has finally branded Epstein a “creep,”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to downplay his connection to Epstein, despite the many images that were taken during the 1990s and released with the Epstein files.