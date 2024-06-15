Trump Supporters Insist Earth Isn’t Round in Viral Video: "You Know of CGI, Right?"

In a whirlwind of unconventional beliefs and political maneuvering, the latest viral video features former President Donald Trump’s supporters ferociously arguing that the Earth is flat. The video, recorded by the comedy duo The Good Liars, has garnered over a million views.

They filmed a video at a Trump rally. Jason Selving posed a question to attendees, "Is the Earth round or flat?" One supporter exclaimed, "It's flat."

Another fan said, “U.S. didn't go to the moon because you can't get out of the atmosphere." Another supporter chimed in, "From NASA's pictures, right? And you know of CGI, right? So I believe in the Bible, in Genesis, under the dome. It plainly tells you there, a firmament, dome. So it's as flat as a pancake," as reported by Raw Story.

Netizens were quick to mock such theories. One user wrote, “It is incredibly easy to understand why Russian propaganda works so well on these people…” Another user slammed, "If ignorance is bliss then why are Trump supporters such angry, miserable people?" In agreement, another user wrote, "I know poll tests aren’t considered cool, but damn, could folks please pass a 5th-grade science quiz before they vote?"

Another user echoed a similar sentiment and remarked, "I really want to know what the dude who think it's NASA CGI has to say about other countries photos." One user tweeted, "Question: Does your brain begin to hemorrhage when listening to these morons."

Amid this unique discourse, former President Trump made his first-ever return to Capitol Hill since the January 6th attack. His visit comes just two weeks after a New York jury found him guilty on 34 counts.

After his meeting with GOP senators at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, he said, “There is tremendous unity in the Republican Party.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell noted, "He and I got a chance to talk a little bit, we shook hands a few times. He got a lot of standing ovations. It was an entirely positive meeting."

Moreover, Rep. Elise Stefanik exclaimed, "We are 100% unified behind his candidacy and are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people.” During his visit, Trump also met with GOP Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to talk about polling data indicating Virginia to be a competitive battleground in the upcoming election.

As per CBS News, however, Jake Rubenstein, the Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Virginia state director, highlighted, "Virginians have rejected Trump every time he's run here, and his MAGA allies were soundly defeated last year after they campaigned on his agenda of banning abortion across the Commonwealth. We're mobilizing voters in every corner of Virginia and looking forward to beating Trump for a third time in November."