Trump Supporters Find Solace by Gathering Around Trump Tower in NYC: 'Going to Be Here All Night'

Donald Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in NYC on Saturday night. They stood in solidarity after the shooting incident at his rally in Pennsylvania. Locals and tourists joined in to show their support. Christine Randall, 59, was one of the first to arrive at Trump Tower. She had been watching the rally from her Manhattan home when the shots were fired. "I really thought maybe he was dead. I started crying," Randall told The New York Times. "When he stood up, I was so happy."

With Trump safe and escorted from the event, Randall grabbed her 'Make America Great Again' hat and a 'Take America Back' flag before heading to the iconic building on Fifth Avenue. She wasn't alone in her decision to seek out fellow supporters. About two dozen people congregated outside the building prompting police officers to build a human wall to guard the entrance. The atmosphere was a mix of concern and relief. Supporters traded stories about where they were when they heard the news.

They took photos of each other dressed in Trump/Republican-themed clothing and accessories. Passing drivers honked their horns in solidarity. One allegedly shouted, "We love you, Trump! We love you!" Lynda Andrews, 51, stood out in the crowd with her Trump hat, red top, and American flag. "I'm going to be here all night," she declared.

Andrews, originally from Pennsylvania, had been watching the rally from her home in Harlem when the incident occurred. "I went into shock," she recalled. But her worry turned to relief when she saw Trump's reaction. "I saw his hand go up," Andrews recounted. "And I'm like, 'That's my guy,'" as per The New York Times. "I heard six shots. I was praying that no one dies or gets hurt," said Lisa Adrienne Cecilia.

Some rally attendees had directed their anger at the press, blaming them for creating a charged atmosphere. Sophia Cai, a reporter for Axios, quoted supporters warning journalists, "Fake news! This is your fault," "you're next," and that their "time is coming." A few even attempted to breach the barriers around the press but were stopped by security. In response to the shooting, Trump's campaign urged its staff to 'condemn all forms of violence' and stated it 'will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media.'

Meanwhile, news organizations and journalists across the political spectrum strongly denounced the attack. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, a prominent liberal commentator, expressed her horror at the events. "I do not have adequate words to describe how disgusted and horrified I am by tonight’s events. There is no *no* *no* *no* violent solution to any American political conflict. I am grateful the former president is going to be okay, and miserably sad and angry about the other people hurt and killed. This is a very dark day," she wrote.