Marvel Star Dermot Mulroney Walks off ‘The View’ Set in Solidarity With the WGA Writers’ Strike

Dermot Mulroney is standing up for a good cause! The actor abruptly left the set of The View on the June 23 episode of the show after speaking about his ten-year career and his most recent appearance in Marvel's Secret Invasion.

Mulroney, 59, was in good spirits as he sat down with the panelists of the daytime show to talk for a while about his career in Hollywood, a recent family vacation, and his roles in films like My Best Friend's Wedding and The Wedding Date. He also spoke about the short-lived '80s TV adaptation of Fame in which his Secret Invasion co-star, Don Cheadle also appeared.

Also Read: Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-host Sara Haines for ‘Pointing’ at Her During Live Discussion on ‘The View’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

After the conversation, the actor kindly interrupted co-host Joy Behar as she was about to cut to the commercial. "Sorry, first [before we go to break] I want to do this symbolically — in support and solidarity with the writers, I'm gonna walk off your show. Love you," Mulroney said. Then, in a hurry, he stood up from his chair and rushed away, saying to the hosts, "I'll see you on the picket lines."

Before leaving, the actor said that since moving to Hollywood at the age of 22, he had been inspired to "do whatever it takes to stay in the game." Mulroney noted, "I'll also attribute my work ethic to my dad. That was hereditary or at least by example. ... I work my tail off. I love it.” He also went on to add, "I've had so many people extend themselves for me and give me opportunities I never dreamed of."

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Accidentally Curses on ‘The View’ and Her Co-hosts Roar With Laughter: "Y’all’s Fault"

Mulroney also teased that the majority of his sequences were with Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson in the new Marvel show, giving viewers some idea as to what to anticipate from him in this next endeavor. Mulroney reflected on his time working as a gigging actor on Fame with Cheadle, 58 when they were younger, and he remembered observing the future Oscar candidate soar "mid-air in a balletic move."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Hilariously Got Interrupted by a Funny, Unusual Sound During a Live Segment on ‘The View’

Mulroney has brought up the incident in several interviews and admitted to The View panelists that Cheadle had texted him the previous evening about the story. Mulroney quipped, "So he knows I'm on to him. But I understand that it’s impossible to find the footage. MGM owns it, so we couldn’t use it today."

According to People, in March, Mulroney talked about his most recent leading role in Scream VI, where he shared screen space with up-and-coming performers including Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. While appearing on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Mulroney told host Jennifer Hudson, "You know what? I feel like I'm, you know, I'm in the popular crowd this time, where they invited this guy to hang out with them. See how cool they are.”

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Shares Family Photos, Fans Say Her Husband and Son Look Like 'Twins'

Meghan McCain Harshly Critiques Intimate Scenes of 'And Just Like That' in Furious Rant