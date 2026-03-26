Trump Stumbles Awake As Pam Bondi Name Drops Him In Viral Video

Donald Trump appeared to briefly doze off while on stage during an event in Tennessee. The president was in Memphis to launch an anti-crime task force, accompanied by several officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi. A viral video shows the 79-year-old appearing to close his eyes for a few seconds before reacting when his name was mentioned.

The clip circulating online shows Pam Bondi discussing her work with Trump. She highlighted their collaboration and referenced efforts to reduce crime in Memphis. However, the moment drew attention when she directly mentioned the president.

Bondi turned toward Trump and said, “Everybody needs to know, we met with this president multiple times about this endeavor. The president knew what was going on here, the president cared.”

The video appears to show Trump with his eyes closed while she spoke.

🚨BREAKING: Pam Bondi just turned to find Donald Trump FAST ASLEEP during her remarks: PAM BONDI: “We met with this president multiple times… TRUMP: ZZZZZzzzzz. Trump is completely unfit to be president. pic.twitter.com/pYENVXQqi7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 23, 2026

​At one point, he appeared to tilt his head slightly. When his name was mentioned, he seemed to react and open his eyes. For the remainder of the clip, he appeared to struggle to keep them open.

As the clip went viral, it sparked discussion on social media about the president’s health. Some users called for clarification from the White House, while others criticized his leadership.

This is not the first time Trump has appeared to doze off during a public event. A few days ago, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of DHS head Markwayne Mullin at the Oval Office.

During that event, some social media users claimed he appeared unsteady and noted visible changes in his appearance. These observations were not independently verified and led to online speculation about his health.

Trump just fell asleep AGAIN! One minute he’s ranting and raving and next minute gramps is passed out. This shows how completely unfit he is to lead, from speaking of war to a nap in less than a few minutes! #HealthcareNotWarfarepic.twitter.com/vbjudQzUNJ — Skyleigh Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) March 23, 2026

In recent months, similar clips have circulated online during Trump’s second presidency. At 79, he is among the oldest presidents in U.S. history. His representatives have repeatedly denied concerns about his health.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump addressed such claims, saying moments where he appears to doze off are misinterpreted. He said, “I’ll just close [my eyes]. It’s very relaxing to me. Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking … and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

A previous White House memo stated that Trump was in good health but noted he has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in older adults that affects blood flow in the legs and can cause swelling.