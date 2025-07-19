President Donald Trump just went all out and slapped the Wall Street Journal with a whopping $10 billion lawsuit. Why? Well, he’s ticked off about this story they published, calling it a “filthy and disgusting rag,” which sounds like something you’d expect from a tabloid, not a big-time newspaper.

This kerfuffle started when they claimed Donald Trump sent a creepy birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, who’s now dead but was known for all the wrong reasons. The letter supposedly had a naked woman’s drawing in it and a weird message that said, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”

Anyway, he’s saying it’s all lies and they’re the ones in the wrong. So, he took it to a Miami federal court on Friday, accusing the Journal and Rupert Murdoch, who owns it, of basically telling tall tales that can mess up a person’s rep.

Donald Trump flat-out said he didn’t write the letter or do the drawing.

He is even calling the whole story “a fake thing” and posting on his social media site, Truth Social, that he’s starting a “POWERHOUSE lawsuit” for himself and all Americans who are fed up with the “Fake News Media.”

This letter that’s supposedly been found by the Justice Department guys supposedly ended with, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

But The Wall Street Journal hasn’t shown us the letter or the picture, making a lot of people in Trump’s camp suspicious. JD Vance, the Vice President, called it “complete and utter bulls—,” and wants to know, “Where is this letter”?

BREAKING: VP JD Vance SLAMS the Wall Street Journal for pushing the alleged Epstein story targeting Trump “Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullsh*t. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they… pic.twitter.com/lGqqsmzeSi — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) July 17, 2025

The jaw-dropping $10 billion that Donald Trump is suing the Wall Street Journal for matches what he went after CBS with during the 2024 campaign, which ended up with an incredible $16 million landing in his pocket from Paramount to stop the legal battles. He’s saying that the WSJ article came out at just the right time to mess with the Epstein situation.

After promising to lay all the Epstein files out, he’s done a complete 180, even calling them “boring” and “overhyped.”

But the heat isn’t letting up from every direction.

People who usually cheer him on, like conservatives and those into conspiracy theories, are now pushing him to come clean with the grand jury records and this mysterious “client list.” And it seems like even his pal Rupert Murdoch might be turning his back, with some high-up Republicans suggesting that the WSJ piece could be the end of their cozy friendship.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has officially filed a MASSIVE libel lawsuit against Wall Street Journal, News Corp, Dow Jones, and Rupert Murdoch This comes after their bullsh*t hit piece attempting to link Trump to Epstein Trump may soon OWN WSJ 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Fu6AYTgVb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 18, 2025

The Dow Jones company, which is behind the Wall Street Journal, fired back with a pretty firm statement: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

And with his die-hard MAGA fans breaking up into little groups, more and more legal troubles piling on. Now a sketch of a naked lady with what’s supposed to be his autograph getting everyone’s attention, Donald Trump is right back in his element, By which we mean he is surrounded by controversy and loving every minute of the media circus.