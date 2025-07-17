Ex-Mobster Who Shared Cell with Jeffrey Epstein Claims it’s ‘Almost Impossible’ the Billionaire Took His Own Life

Disclaimer: The article has mention of suicide and crime. Please proceed with caution.

A mobster who shared a jail cell with Jeffrey Epstein claims there’s “no way” the billionaire killed himself. The claim has only added to the speculation surrounding the disgraced billionaire’s death. The claim comes amid theories about Epstein being killed to cover up to protect high-profile individuals.

Michael Franzese was a former caporegime for the Colombo crime family. Franzese’s recent claim about Epstein’s death is raising eyebrows and making people question if the billionaire really even took his own life.

While talking to NewsNation, Franzese claimed that it was “almost impossible” that the sex offender took his own life. The mobster who once shared a jail cell with Epstein went on to explain how it’d be impossible to do given the structure of the cell.

“There’s no way you are able to commit suicide. There’s just no way. There’s no way to hang yourself. There’s nothing from the ceiling, there’s nothing from the bed,” Franzese explained. He noted how a person would have to be a “midget” or “work really hard to try to hang yourself.” He concluded while pointing out that it would have been impossible for the billionaire to take his own life.

Franzese also revealed that officers would often do rounds, which would make it impossible for an inmate to attempt suicide. “I did eight years in prison and I haven’t experienced cameras being broken and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells,” the former mobster noted.

He shared how the officers walk in and “look in on” cell mayes constantly. Franzese recalled how sometimes it’d be embarrassing as a cellmate to use the washroom, knowing the officers could walk by at any given time.

NO!!! I am NOT HAPPY about the latest EPSTEIN announcements. CASE CLOSED??? pic.twitter.com/RRUDJUnydT — Michael Franzese (@MichaelFranzese) July 9, 2025

Epstein, who was a convicted child sex offender, took his life in his own jail cell in August 2019, according to official reports. The Department of Justice and the FBI sent out a memo last week that ruled out the possibility of foul play surrounding the billionaire’s death.

After reviewing the evidence, it was declared that Epstein took his own life in his jail cell. The memo was released with a video footage of the area outside the billionaire’s jail cell.

Even the official memo has not managed to quieten down the speculation about the billionaire’s death being a murder rather than a suicide. The memo also noted that the long-awaited release of Epstein’s “client list” is over.

The memo noted that no “incriminating list” was found. It was also revealed that no “credible evidence” about the billionaire blackmailing high-profile individuals existed either.

BREAKING: Donald Trump gets asked to his face if Attorney General Pam Bondi found his name in the Jeffrey Epstein files — while Karoline Leavitt stands visibly uncomfortable right beside him. This is the response of deeply guilty man… “On Epstein, the attorney general… pic.twitter.com/QyaOwW6kfh — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 15, 2025

Trump has previously been accused of covering up evidence to protect the said high-profile individuals. The President recently claimed that the Jeffrey Epstein files were “made up” by Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and former FBI Director James Comey as a part of a smear campaign against him.

He also went on to point out that he has entrusted the responsibility to Pam Bondi to release “credible” files related to the case. “They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” the President noted.