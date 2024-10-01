Trump Slammed for Bizarrely Patting a Woman’s Head to Say Goodbye at Rally: “They Are All His Pets”

Former president Donald Trump continues to court controversy with his bizarre actions— this time over his weird encounter with a female supporter at a recent rally. "Trump says goodbye to a woman with a pat on the side of her head," attorney and long-time critic, Ron Filipkowski, posted on X. The lady is seen shaking hands with the GOP nominee, who then gives her a gentle pat on the head before exiting the event.

Trump says goodbye to a woman with a pat on the side of her head. pic.twitter.com/7Gsqz7kMmw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 30, 2024

According to OK! magazine critics quickly mocked Trump's actions, arguing he treats 'women like dogs'. An X user called out, "Like a sad and abused pooch, she graciously accepts his favor. Pathetic souls of MAGA." Another quipped, "Well, he doesn’t have a dog." Meanwhile one reasoned, "She didn’t seem to want to let go of his hand. He could’ve just been being kind. He is weird, but I don’t think this is one of the more weirder things. I could be wrong. I definitely don’t like him!" "They are all his pets," a netizen chimed. "He treats women like dogs," another comment read. "It's how he's usually pets Ivanka...for over forty years. Easy to see why the old man gets confused. It's the blonde hair," another trolled.

Like a sad and abused pooch, she graciously accepts his favor. Pathetic souls of MAGA. — Mike Morton 🇺🇸 (@TheMikeMorton) September 30, 2024

This is not the first time the former president has stumped the public with his views and comments about women. Recently in Pennsylvania, Trump creepily thanked the 'husbands' for 'allowing' their wives to attend rallies. “Somebody said, ‘Women don’t like Donald Trump.’ I said, ‘I think that’s wrong. I think they love me. I love them.’” He went on to shower praises to a group of 'beautiful,' 'perfectly coiffed' women who appeared to have attended over 200 of his events. “They’re wealthy as hell. Look at them. They’ve got nothing but cash. Their husbands are great. But they allow them to go all over the country.”

He treats women like dogs. — Margarita (M²-C) (@3MC223) September 30, 2024

If this wasn't weird enough, things soon took a sexist turn. As per The Independent, Trump thereafter asked the men, “How do you put up with this? Your wives are traveling all over the place.” Trump alleged that they replied, “We trust them, sir. We trust them implicitly.” He added, “They’re always perfectly coiffed, right? They’re beautiful.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Swensen

As per AP News, Trump recently also promised women that he would be their 'protector.' “You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today,” he stated during a Pennslyvania rally. “You will be protected, and I will be your protector.” Trump's campaign has identified that women voters are not in his favor. According to an AP-NORC poll conducted in September, only over one-third of female registered voters had a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to over half of female voters who regard Vice President Kamala Harris as very favorable.