Brittany Mahomes Reveals the Lavish Lives and Gourmet Feasts Her Privileged Dogs Enjoy

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' pet dogs Steel and Silver Mahomes enjoy an extravagant lifestyle. Brittany recently revealed on Instagram the daily feasts that these privileged canines enjoy, offering fans a glimpse into their opulent lives.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: When Jennifer Lopez's Teenage Twins Were Curious To Know About Her Choices: "Why Is Mom Doing That?"

Steel and Silver's days begin with a bit of culinary sophistication, as they are served a bowl of food from The Farmer's Dog, a firm that specializes in human-grade dog food. Brittany, a company partner, ensures that her canine pals are treated like royalty. Fans of the dogs' at-home dining setup, which includes a distinct feeding station and dog area, praised the smart concept on social media, per Marca.

Steel, a pit bull, and Silver, a cane corso, are more than simply pets for the Mahomes family; they share the spotlight with their human siblings, Sterling Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes III (Bronze). Steel and Silver are popular on Instagram with the account dedicated to them having over 200,000 followers.

Aside from the delicious food, the Mahomes dogs have other luxuries, including a shower reserved only for them. Brittany recently shared a photo of the dogs' washroom on her Instagram Story. The dog shower, which has porcelain white shower walls and exquisite black-tiled flooring, is a monument to the family's commitment to providing the best for their animal companions, as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Once Lauded Kim Kardashian for Not "Relying On" Her Ex-Kanye West For Styling Her

The Mahomes' vast mega-mansion in Kansas City serves as a testimony to their prosperity and dedication to family, including their pet dogs. Patrick, the Kansas City Chiefs' great quarterback, began construction on this opulent residence in 2020, following the signing of his huge 10-year, $450 million contract with the NFL franchise.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Feels the Pressure as He Seeks Ideal Valentine's Day Gift for Lady Love Taylor Swift

The Mahomes mansion finished in February 2023 and has a movie theater, indoor basketball court, and a comprehensive home gym. The outdoor space is equally remarkable with a resort-style pool, hot tub, mini golf course, pond, and even a 50-yard football field. This ideal home is portrayed in the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

“I actually decided to get the land, to get ready to build that right, when I signed my contract here in Kansas City,” Patrick said in the series. “I signed a 10-year extension … because I knew I wanted to be here. So right when I did that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be here I might as well build the exact house I want." "Finally, we are gonna have a home that we built and has everything we could have ever dreamed of having," Brittany shared in the series.

Brittany Mahomes reveals she has a shower specifically for her dogs in palatial Kansas City estate https://t.co/0lqwamS5f2 pic.twitter.com/udKM9pN1KL — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2024

Brittany has been open about sharing snippets of her family's life on social media, revealing the opulence of their home and the treatment their canines enjoy. The special dog shower is just one of many ways the Mahomes family goes above and beyond to assure their pets' comfort and well-being.

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Co-Hosts Outraged by Trump Calling Rebels Hostages: "How Dare He Play with That Word!"

Here's Why Travis Kelce's Ex-Kayla Nicole Seemingly Clashing with Taylor Swift Fandom Online