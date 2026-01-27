Trump Shuts Down Kristi Noem Exit Talk With One Word — Then Walks Away

President Donald Trump shut down questions about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s future Tuesday with a single word — and then walked away. “No,” he said.

According to The Mirror, the exchange happened as Trump crossed the South Lawn toward Marine One, where reporters pressed him on whether Noem would step aside amid growing backlash over a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Trump offered no explanation, no follow-up, and no pause.

The moment came less than 24 hours after Trump reportedly held a nearly two-hour Oval Office meeting with Noem. The meeting was requested by Noem herself and signaled White House frustration with how the Trump administration has handled the fallout. It was not necessarily an imminent firing.

Calls for Noem’s resignation and impeachment have intensified since Border Patrol agents shot and killed 37-year-old VA nurse Alex Pretti during a protest in Minneapolis. Federal officials have said Pretti arrived armed and intent on disrupting law enforcement operations, but videos filmed by bystanders show Pretti holding a cellphone and attempting to help a woman who had been pushed to the ground moments before he was tackled and shot.

Reporter: Is Kristi Noem going to step down? Trump: No pic.twitter.com/80T3Nm9BAb — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2026

At an earlier press conference, Noem described Pretti as a “domestic terrorist,” a characterization that quickly became a flashpoint.

Trump took measures to protect himself from the fallout of Noem’s statement shortly afterward. On Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt distanced Trump from that language, saying she had “not heard the president characterize” Pretti that way.

Trump himself struck a notably softer tone when asked whether Pretti was an “assassin,” as deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller had claimed online. “No,” Trump said, adding only that protesters “can’t have guns” and that the incident was “very unfortunate.” He said the death should be investigated.

The contrast has placed Noem increasingly out of step with the White House’s public messaging.

Everything the Trump administration has done is great for America. Unfortunately, two of his “girls” made unforced errors. 1. Pam with her binder telling reporters the list is on her desk. 2. Noem telling reporters that the guy who ICE shot was a domestic terrorist. — Alex Edmiston (@alexedmi) January 27, 2026

Behind the scenes, Trump has already begun reshaping the chain of command. On Monday, he announced that “border czar” Tom Homan had been deployed to Minneapolis and would report directly to him — bypassing Noem entirely. The move fueled speculation that confidence in her leadership is eroding, even as Trump publicly refuses to say so.

On Capitol Hill, pressure has continued to build. Nearly 150 Democratic House members have now signed onto articles of impeachment against Noem, accusing her of reckless leadership and inflammatory rhetoric following multiple fatal ICE encounters. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democratic leaders have called for her immediate removal.

Even some Republicans have voiced concern. Senators Rand Paul and John Curtis both criticized what they described as a premature and damaging DHS response, urging an independent investigation to restore public trust.

BREAKING: Leader Hakeem Jeffries says that if Kristi Noem isn’t fired, Democrats will begin impeachment proceedings to REMOVE HER. LET’S GOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/Un1k0Y9FQT — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 27, 2026

Despite the growing criticism, impeachment remains unlikely in the Republican-controlled House. Still, the scale of the backlash represents a rare and sustained rebuke of a sitting Trump Cabinet official.

Trump’s public posture, however, remains unchanged.

By the time Marine One lifted off, the message was clear. There would be no defense and no explanation. Just one word — and a president visibly ready to move on, even as the controversy surrounding his Homeland Security chief continues to widen.