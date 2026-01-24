Kristi Noem Underwater With Voters as Impeachment Effort Gains Steam

New polling indicates that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has a net-negative approval rating among the public. House Democrats are pushing for an impeachment resolution linked to the Trump administration’s increased immigration enforcement and scrutiny of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

A YouGov survey mentioned by Newsweek found that 28% of Americans view Noem positively, while 40% have a negative view. The poll also showed that 32% are unsure about their opinion of her. Overall, the Department of Homeland Security received a 39% favorable rating and a 45% unfavorable rating from 1,122 adults surveyed between Jan. 13 and 15.

An Emerson College poll conducted from Jan. 17 to 19 found that 38% of Americans view Noem favorably and 45% unfavorably, according to Newsweek and Emerson’s summary of the survey period and sample size.

Additionally, Newsweek reported on an Angus Reid Institute poll conducted from Jan. 16 to 20, which found that 32% approve of Noem’s performance while 48% disapprove.

Other polls show that Noem’s department and ICE are facing challenges. A Quinnipiac University trend release from Jan. 13 reported that 36% of registered voters approve of how Noem is handling her job, while 52% disapprove. The same poll indicated that 40% approve and 57% disapprove of how ICE is enforcing immigration laws.

Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois introduced articles of impeachment against Noem following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, by an ICE agent in Minnesota. Newsweek reported that over 50 House Democrats have supported the effort.

In the articles, Kelly claimed that Noem blocked congressional oversight of ICE and DHS facilities and instructed the agency to make widespread warrantless arrests, bypass due process, and use violence against U.S. citizens and lawful residents.

DHS rejected these claims. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Newsweek in an email that “DHS is a law enforcement agency enforcing the laws passed by Congress. If members don’t like the law, it is literally their job to change it. As ICE officers face a 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them, politicians are more focused on showmanship and fundraising than on removing criminals from our streets. We hope these members take their responsibilities seriously to protect the American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem.”

Some Democrats believe the impeachment push aims to exert pressure, even if it is unlikely to progress in the Republican-controlled House. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas told Newsweek, “When you have people being killed in broad daylight, if your only excuse for not signing on is that nothing’s going to happen, it almost grants permission. It becomes complicit in these actions. We still have democracy, at least in some forms right now.”

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota previously told Newsweek, “DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is out of control and is not following the law. Her agents are not following the law as they detain immigrants and U.S. citizens in our community, disregarding the rights of duly elected members of Congress to perform our oversight responsibilities here in Minnesota.”

The resolution faces significant challenges. According to the Constitution, the House can impeach a federal official with a majority vote, but removal in the Senate requires a two-thirds majority. Newsweek noted that Polymarket odds estimate the chance of Noem being impeached this year at 15% as of Thursday.