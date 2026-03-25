Trump Says “We Shot Down Three of Our Own Planes…” and Calls It a “Little Mishap”

President Donald Trump has been giving varying accounts of the war with Iran ever since it started. From talking about negotiations that Iran has denied ever occurred to appearing uncertain about his plans following the conclusion of the war, Trump’s comments have often led to surprising moments.

Now, the president has confirmed that in the war with Iran, three American warplanes were shot down in a friendly fire incident by Kuwaiti forces using U.S.-supplied Patriot missiles. He said, “Kuwait, they had a little mishap. They shot down three planes with our missiles. They happened to be our planes.” He also added that the pilots survived.

The way Trump presented the news made it seem like a positive event. However, social media users were quick to point out that it was more of a disaster and criticized the president for giving a misleading picture.

Trump: “Kuwait, they had a little mishap. They shot down three planes with our missiles. They happened to be our planes.” pic.twitter.com/t0QVOVOgKb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

One X user, under the video of Trump’s comment, said, “Trump sharing this clip wasn’t a gaffe—it was a deliberate ploy to look tough. But it was, of course, a catastrophic mistake. Bragging that “we shot down three of our own planes with Patriot missiles… but the pilots survived” isn’t a strength. It’s the unhinged ramblings of a commander-in-chief who’s dangerously detached from reality. Pathetic.”

Another one added, “If that quote is accurate, this is a nightmare for operational control and public trust. Friendly fire on that scale needs a transparent investigation, answers for the pilots and their families, and a review of engagement procedures, not spin calling it a ‘success.’”

The fact that Trump called this incident a “little mishap” shows a pattern as he had previously called the war with Iran “a short excursion to the country.” As one X user rightly pointed out, “A ‘little mishap’ is when my toast falls butter side down.” Another one chimed in, “This whole term has been a mishap.”

One user said straight facts, posting, “A “little mishap” used to describe near death experience of American soldiers.” Another user offered an explanation, “Well, the mishap happened because of a lack of communication between countries. Now you all guess which country flew unannounced..”

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One comment highlighted the way taxpayers’ money is being used in the war as they commented, “And this cost US tax payers how much? And potentially the lives of our service members? But yeah, friendly fire. Goodness.”

Another user offered a more insightful outlook, saying, “Trump’s slip in revealing the details only makes the humiliation worse. Instead of a smooth, overwhelming show of strength, we’re seeing costly mistakes, internal finger-pointing, and now public embarrassment. The world is watching and paying higher oil prices while the Pentagon struggles with basic coordination among allies.”

Despite Trump’s efforts to trivialize the situation, it has backfired with netizens pointing out how this mishap was neither “little” nor anything to be proud of. The Iran war has already cost the lives of American soldiers and with rising fuel prices, common US citizens have started to feel the impact of the war.