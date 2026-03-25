Millions of people can reportedly lose their voting rights because of President Donald Trump. According to analysts, 21 million Americans can sit out of voting if Trump’s SAVE America Act is passed. However, the Lawmakers are currently negotiating the enactment of the law during the partial government shutdown.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, commonly known as the SAVE America Act, would require people to show proof of citizenship to register to vote. Additionally, a mandatory photo identification for both in-person and mail-in ballots will be required. The bill has received severe criticism from Democrats and voting rights activists as they warn that it could eliminate millions before the November elections.

.@SecMullinDHS: “There’s nothing more important than the SAVE America Act. That’s what the American people want. 80% of the population say they want only Americans voting.” pic.twitter.com/F9CZRBV4Wr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 24, 2026

As reported by The Irish Star, the legislation passed the Republican-controlled House last month with revisions that complemented Trump’s demands. Now, the new version requires voters to present documents like a birth certificate, U.S. passport, or neutralizing certificate to register. People will also need to have a proof of residency and valid identification when casting ballots.

The Brennan Center for Justice ran a survey which found out that more than 21 million Americans do not have the documents required to vote under the bill. Hence, this could lead to extensive barriers for people belonging to low-income households, senior citizens, and rural area population.

The bill will further create inconvenience for people who have already registered. They will have to provide a new proof of residence. A study using detailed data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that 9% of Americans moved within a state in the last year. A similar problem could be faced by married individuals as well, who had changed their names. Birth certificates will not reflect the name changes, hence the newlyweds will need extra documents to vote.

🚨 BREAKING: It’s now being questioned whether Sec. Markwayne Mullin’s US Senator replacement supports the SAVE AMERICA ACT and the talking filibuster to get it done Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is appointing Alan Armstrong to the Senate HE BETTER! SAVE America is not negotiable. pic.twitter.com/xptB8BmtwM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2026

Even after the changes, Democrats have opposed the bill claiming that it will affect the voting rights, and that the changes are “unnecessary.” On the contrary, Trump is exerting pressure on lawmakers to pass the bill. Recently, while speaking at an event, he said, “I’m suggesting strongly to the Republican Party, don’t make any deal on anything,” Trump said. “The most important thing we can have is called the SAVE America Act.”

Nevertheless, as the negotiations continue, the decision surrounding the bill will definitely reshape the federal election process.